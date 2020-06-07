John Nash and Alicia Lardé died in 2015 in a car accident when they were returning from Norway, where the mathematician received the Abel Prize from the Norwegian Academy of Sciences and Letters. In this 2014 photo, they were in New Jersey, where they lived.

Alicia Lardé was instrumental in changing many people’s perceptions of schizophrenia by helping to bring out of the dark one of the most gifted minds of the 20th century: the mathematician John Nash.

“Although John was famous for many things, including his 1994 Nobel Prize in Economics and his ability to slowly emerge from the cognitive fog of schizophrenia, it is better for me to remember them together, as one of the great love stories of all time“

“Alice also deserves fame and is remembered for her beautiful mind. Without it, there most likely would have been no recovery or Nobel Prize“Wrote Dr. Nancy C. Andrease in the article” John and Alicia Nash: A Beautiful Love Story, “published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, in August 2015.

Weeks earlier, on May 23, the couple had died in a traffic accident. She was 82 and he was 86.

The news touched millions of people who knew his story after watching the movie: “A brilliant mind” from 2001.

They met in the early 1950s, when Lardé entered a room at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for his advanced calculus class.

The teacher who would dictate it was an extraordinary mathematician. With saying that he finished a doctorate at the prestigious Princeton University at 22 years old.

“One of the few”

“I entered the classroom and thought it was very handsome (…) He was the blond boy from the mathematics department, ”Lardé told the American public network PBS.



.In this photo, the date of which is unknown, you can see John Nash (in the center) and his wife, Alicia, in the background.

She was 21 years old and studying aerospace engineering.

Nash would also remember the encounter:

“(Alicia) was in a class that I was teaching (…) She was, of course, one of the few girls who caught my attentionNash said in an interview with PBS.

“I don’t remember all the details. In a way this kind of thing shouldn’t happen. But of course it happens to teachers and students. “

“A Salvadoran princess”

Sylvia Nasar tells in the book “A Prodigious Mind”, which served as the basis for the Hollywood film, that Lardé had a sharp intelligence and a very peculiar beauty:



.It was not very common for young women to study science careers in universities in the 1950s.

“Delicate and feminine, with fair skin and dark eyes, she exuded at the same time innocence and charm, an attractive shyness and also a clear sense of serenity, refinement and elegance”Wrote the journalist in her work that was a finalist in the Pulitzer Prizes.

“Her origins were exotic: one of her friends describes her as‘ a Salvadoran princess who had the sense of ‘obliged nobility’. “

Little by little, the relationship grew stronger until they became boyfriends.

Nash shone professionally and Lardé, who specialized in physics, was one of the 16 women among some 800 students who graduated from the MIT class of 1955.

Quite an achievement for a woman of her time.

Subsequently, she worked as a physicist in the laboratory of the Brookhaven Nuclear Development Corporation.

They called her Lychee

Lychee, as she was affectionately called since she was a child, was born in San Salvador, on January 1, 1933, to a wealthy family of intellectuals.

Her aunt was the poet Alicia Lardé de Venturino.



. After emigrating from El Salvador, Lardé’s family settled in the United States.

“Was highly cultivated people”Says Dr. Debra Wentz, a friend of Lardé’s and president and director of the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies (NJAMHAA).

His father, Carlos, studied Medicine in El Salvador and expanded his academic training abroad.

In 1944, he decided to go to the United States to continue his career and his family. followed in his footsteps.

Lardé was a girl with dreams of being a scientist.

They lived first in Mississippi and then in New York, where she studied at an exclusive Catholic school for girls.

Secret messages

Lardé and Nash were married in 1957.

The previous ten years until 1958 had been very fruitful in Nash’s career: he did fundamental contributions to game theory and algebraic geometry.

But the satisfaction for those achievements and the joy for the marriage vanished because the mathematician began to present the symptoms from severe mental illness.

Nash heard voices, suffered from hallucinations and he thought aliens were sending him secret messages through articles published in The New York Times.

“Over time, telephone numbers, ties or dogs also became messages,” says Dominique Roux in her book “The Nobel Prize in Economics.”

His wife was pregnant with their first and only child (Nash had another child from another relationship).

The diagnosis

Michael J. Bradley narrates, in the book “Mathematics Frontiers”, that in 1959 Nash had to be admitted to McLean Hospital.

The doctors of that psychiatric institution diagnosed him paranoid schizophrenia.



.Nash’s life inspired the movie “A Brilliant Mind.”

“When he was discharged two months later, he resigned his position at MIT, he left his wife and son newborn and traveled to Europe, where he tried to renounce his US citizenship, “says the author.

He was reunited with Lardé and his family, but had to spend periods in psychiatric institutions due to the severity of the symptoms.

“I discussed it with her many times over the years: in the early years of her marriage, when her husband’s behaviors were not only unpredictable (…) she felt that they could pose some type of risk to her son, who was very small at that time. She had difficulties at that moment in her life to face (the situation) ”, Wentz tells BBC Mundo.

In 1963, Lardé and Nash divorced.

At that time, Nash didn’t think he was sick and he blamed Lardé for helping people hospitalizing him.

“I think the evidence shows that (Alicia) reluctantly divorced when she could no longer cope (with the problem),” Nasar said on an MSNBC broadcast.

Nash lived with his mother until 1968, when she died.

“The head of the family”

Despite being divorced, the vulnerable situation Nash was in made Lardé take him back to his home.



.The Nash husbands and their only son, John, at an event in 2010 in New York.

Nasar recounts in the article “The Lost Years of a Nobel Prize,” published in The New York Times in 1994, that Lardé strongly believed that Nash “should live at home and remain in the mathematical community of (University of) Princeton even if it didn’t work well“

Lardé believed that being in family settings would help give her husband stability, and he refused the idea of ​​her being permanently in a psychiatric institution.

“If she hadn’t received it, she would have ended up on the streets (…) She had no income, she had no home. I believe that Alice saved her life“The author told PBS.

Lardé took over his care and that of his youngest son, John Charles Martin Nash.

The writer said at a ceremony at Princeton University, following the couple’s death, that Nash’s fight against the disease over the years and her recovery was due to Alicia’s strength and loyalty.

“The Nash family would not have survived without his tenacity, strength and courage, ”said David Smith, then president of the MIT Club at Princeton and a friend of the family, at the same event.

“It was not a Hollywood dream”

Wentz says that Lardé took care of the household for many years.

“As with many of the families of people suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, his life was not a Hollywood dream, as many might think after seeing ‘A brilliant mind,'” Wentz says.



Actress Jennifer Connelly portrayed Alicia Lardé in the movie “A Beautiful Mind” / “A Brilliant Mind” and that earned her an Oscar in 2002.

“For 30 years, it was not a romantic life. She was the head of the family, I work very hard to support her husband and son. “

In fact in a 2005 interview with Shane Hegarty of The Irish Times, Lardé acknowledges that “it was a great movie” but with a good dose of fiction.

Lardé worked as a computer programmer and data analyst.

“He had to deal with the behaviors of paranoid schizophrenia plus the emotional trauma and the difficulties faced by many families with relatives who suffer from mental illness, “says the doctor.

Although in his lucid stages, in the mid-1960s, Nash made some very successful contributions to his discipline, in the 1960s and 1970s he was called “the ghost of Fine Hall”: “a lone figure who wandered by the Princeton campus math building and scribbled of cryptic messages on the blackboards at night, ”says Bradley.

He did independent projects but it was in the early 1990s that his recovery began gradually.

Nash would receive many distinctions and honors from different institutions in the world.

And after 30 years of fighting against schizophrenia, he managed to recover and in 1994 he received the Nobel Prize in Economics, an award he shared with the Hungarian economist John C. Harsanyi and the German mathematician Reinhard Selten for their pioneering work in game theory.

“We will always be together”

Wentz, who has decades of experience supporting mentally ill patients and their families in the United States, explains that it is key to “love the person and separate them from the disease.”



.Alicia Lardé considered it important that her husband live in her home and frequent the academic community of Princeton University because familiarity gave her stability. This photo is from 2012.

“I think that was fundamental in the way that Alicia faced all those hard years. She was a very strong woman, with determination and very compassionateHe reflects.

In 2001, Lardé and Nash remarried.

“When they married the second time, he said: why do not do it? No matter what happens we will always be together ”, remembers her friend.

“That was the romantic part, but in the day to day he had to work very hard. Although she had the support of her family and friends, she was in the lead. ”

The recovery of John Nash it was impressive, indicates Wentz: he seemed to put aside his paranoid schizophrenia and began giving lectures around the world, on mathematics, economics.

And Alicia always accompanied him.

“You have to ask Alicia”

After the recognition brought not only by the Nobel Prize, but also by the book and the film, Lardé became deeply involved in promoting the rights of people with mental illness.

Wentz tells me that when he met Lardé and Nash, the mathematician no longer suffered from the harshest symptoms of the disease.

Still, “she made most of the decisions. If I invited them to dinner, John always said, “You have to ask Alicia.” She was the person who provided structure, consistency to your life ”, he adds.

Lardé was also very protective of her son, who studied mathematics and suffers from schizophrenia.

“When I met them (in 1998) the book had already been published, but the film had not been made. I was organizing a conference (with several of the agencies promoting mental health in New Jersey) and we were going to give them an award for their work in fighting stigma and discrimination of patients with mental illness, ”recalls Wentz.

“I asked him if they wanted to get to the place on their own, if they wanted us to hire a vehicle or if they wanted to come with me and I never expected him to answer me: ‘We would very much like to go with you.’ I hadn’t met them yet and thought, ‘OMG what are you talking about with people who have won the Nobel? ‘”

“They were people with Feet on the ground, very simple. In fact, they focused on me. For example, they were concerned if he ate enough. ”

The big difference

Wentz recalls that spouses did a lot for the community of people with mental illness.



. Organizations promoting awareness of mental illness agree that both the Nash Nash book and movie helped many people understand what it is like to live with schizophrenia and what it means for family members.

“Alicia always liked interacting with people, she was very active in the organizations she was affiliated with, she cared a lot about other people, especially those with mental illnesses and those who supported them”, Indicates the doctor.

“They were two more members, they were very humble. Until 1994 they had no recognition and led the same life and faced the same challenges as anyone else. “

Various organizations paid tribute to them.

One of them was the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, which awarded Lardé the Luminary Award for his contribution to the fight against prejudice towards mental illness.

“Alicia’s support for John made a huge difference in her life,” the organization’s president and CEO, Jeffrey Borenstein, tells BBC Mundo.

“She was an inspiration because she showed how the support from family and friends it can make a difference for a patient. ”

And it is that, he reflects, the potential of people to achieve things is impressive.

“And it doesn’t have to be a Nobel.”