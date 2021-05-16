Alicia Koplowitz joins Endesa through its sicav with 2.6 million euros

Related news

Alicia koplowitz has gone shopping for Endesa. The businesswoman has reported a recent purchase of shares in the electricity company through Morinvest, the sicav through which it manages a good part of its assets and that it had no positions in the company. The investment mobilized in the transaction reaches 2.56 million euros.

The acquisition took place on May 7, according to the form sent by Koplowitz to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). Specifically, the Madrid businesswoman acquired 115,000 shares by Endesa at a unit price of 22.29 euros. That day, the listed company closed at 22.35 euros per share.

The form indicates that the transaction was carried out on the Madrid Stock Exchange. Likewise, it is indicated that the investor “has a direct and indirect participation of 99.84%” in the Morinvest sicav, whose positions did not include Endesa at the end of the first quarter of the year. In this sense, the vehicle only had investment in a dozen Spanish listed companies.

New position in the sicav

Within this small group that Endesa now joins, the singing voice puts it Proeduca Altus, the group specialized in digital education that has grown strongly in business and market value in the heat of the pandemic and the lockdowns. 2.7% of the assets of its sicav are allocated to it.

Then, from higher to lower weight, declare investments in Cellnex (0.77%), Telephone (0.66%), Zardoya otis (0.48%), FCC (0.46%), Grifols (0.41%) -which it entered just a few months ago-, Metrovacesa (0.34%), Aena (0.15%), Prosegur (0.1%), Prosegur Cash (0.09%) and Repsol (0.05%).

Council member

Koplowitz has reported this movement in his capacity as independent director of Endesa. The businesswoman remains a member of a governing body that after the last shareholder meeting of the electricity company has reduced its number of seats from 13 to 11.

The youngest of the Koplowitz sisters opened her post as energy advisor last year. So the shareholders’ meeting He ratified his appointment together with those of Pilar González de Frutos and Eugenia Bieto. All of them as independent. The objective was to provide this body with greater external representation and reach the 30% quota of women that the CNMV advised to reach by the end of 2020.