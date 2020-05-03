Related news

Alicia Koplowitz has entered Cellnex, a group of mobile phone towers in which, at the end of the first quarter of the year, she had made an investment of just over one million euros through her investment company with variable capital (sicav).

The businesswoman is committed to this company currently controlled by the Benetton family, coinciding with the growth strategy it develops through successive asset purchases in different countries.

Cellnex is, according to their data, the Europe’s leading wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator, having a portfolio of 50,000 assets spread across Spain and seven other countries on the continent.

With her entry into this group, of 18,300 million of market value, the businesswoman supports other great fortunes that also positioned themselves in the telecommunications sector, such as the case of Amancio Ortega, who took a 10% share a year ago. Telxius, the antenna subsidiary of Telefónica.

Cellnex thus constitutes one of the new bets of the investment firm of the businesswoman in the first quarter, a period marked in its last fifteen days by the collapse of stock markets around the world due to the outbreak of the health crisis.

The other bet is the online education firm Proeduca Altus, in which Koplowitz has made an investment of 7.8 million euros, thus making it the new ‘star value’ of its portfolio of Spanish equities.

With this investment, the company also makes its first foray into the Alternative Stock Market (MAB), where this company premiered at the beginning of last March and has escaped market collapses, since it accumulates a revaluation of more than 20 %.

Proeduca Altus is the holding company of a group of online university teaching firms that, according to their data, invoices about 111 million euros per year and teaches students from more than ninety countries, mainly through the International University of La Rioja.

It also assumes educational commitments through the Internet University of Mexico (UNIR Mexico) and CUNIMAD, at the Neumann Business School Graduate School, located in Peru, and in the USA, where it has a presence through Marconi International University.

Change of strategy

Telecommunications and education thus constitute the two new sectors towards which the investment strategy of the Koplowitz sicav in the Spanish stock market, where at the end of March it had an investment of 19.6 million, 22% more than at the end of 2019, according to the data sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Among the rest of the businesswoman’s sicav portfolio, the decrease made in its investments in the rest of the securities that comprise it stands out. In the first quarter, the Spanish sicavs lost 14% of their assets.

So, has cut its position in Aena almost in half, one of the companies that has been affected the most by the crisis since mid-March, reaching 1.6 million euros, and also the one that maintains in FCC, the company founded by his father and owned by his sister, where he has shares for 1.78 million.

Among the other securities, the 1.2 million invested in Metrovacesa, the 1.1 million in Amadeus, the 2.6 million entrusted to securities of Zardoya Otis and the 1.05 million euros in Prosegur, which add to the 0.7 million of Prosegur Cash.

.