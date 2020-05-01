The famous American singer Alicia Keys He wrote ‘Good Job’ a year ago, a theme dedicated to the heroes who have been part of his life, especially his mother. However, the current circumstances, in which the world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, have led the artist to release the single, now dedicated to all the anonymous heroes in this fight.

On YouTube you can already listen to ‘Good Job’, although the video clip will be released this Thursday by CNN. Fifteen Grammys-winning artist and global music icon Alicia Keys has agreed to let her song kick off the CNN Heroes campaign, to be announced this week.

The track will be released through RCA Records and will be available on all digital platforms today, Thursday, April 23. Keys wrote “Good Job” last year with her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, and will be on her upcoming seventh studio album ‘ALICE’.

The song was originally written to pay tribute to the forgotten heroes who were part of Keys’ life, such as his own mother – who as a single mother struggled to support her children in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood – and many others. that she often saw ignored. Following the current global pandemic, Alicia realized that her message coincided with the moment we are experiencing.

“Whether you’re on the front lines in hospitals, combining work, family, and home schooling; delivering mail, packages, or food or facing other personal difficulties due to the COVID-19, I’m with you. People see you, love you, and appreciate you. deeply, “said the artist.

Starting Friday, viewers and users will be able to share photos and videos of people in their communities who are doing a good job of making the world a better, safer, and healthier place. CNN will select and pay tribute to these everyday heroes on its television, digital and social channels every week.

“Alice’s new song perfectly captures the best of what we’ve seen during this pandemic: ordinary people who have stepped forward to answer the call of duty when the world needs them most,” said Jeff Zucker, president of WarnerMedia News & Sports. “It is an honor to join Alicia to share this inspiring work with the world and to recognize all of these heroes.”

