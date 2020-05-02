▲ In More Myself: A Journey, Keys talks about his life and career.Photo Ap

NY. As a young woman from the 80s and 90s in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in New York, Alicia Keys recalls that she wore baggy clothes and Timberland boots to come and go from the one-room apartment where she lived with her mother.

He did not use bright colors. He did not comb his hair in any way that could generate attention.

In part, Keys’ style, self-proclaimed unfeminine girl, was of her own preference, but chiefly for her own protection. “There were pimps and prostitutes everywhere, xxx movie theaters, heroin and crack addicts; the streets were full of all those people, “Keys told Ap in a recent interview. As a young man, I definitely learned early how to go unnoticed in those places.

Single mother

This worked, and allowed Keys, the daughter of a single mother, to take the Metro to school and play music without being disturbed while her mother worked long hours. This is just one of many revealing stories that the Grammy-winning superstar tells in More Myself: A Journey, his book, which goes on sale on Tuesday.

More Myself spans from Keys’ childhood to her stellar debut in 2001 and today, when she is about to release her seventh studio album, Alicia (May 15), with a multi-dimensional career and a solid family life alongside her husband. , the musician Swizz Beatz, and their two children.

Keys spent the past two years writing the book, taking time to reflect deeply on his life and expose everything. She opens up about her mother, avoiding the decision to have her after learning that she was pregnant after having briefly dated her father; also about her own decision, decades later, to have her second child at the worst possible time, when she was working on a new album and her husband had been admitted to Harvard. Also, she said that she had been drinking a lot.

In More Myself …, he also reveals his composition process; his interactions with legends like Stevie Wonder and Prince, who criticized his sound at one of his concerts.

She also remembers that she felt exhausted after releasing her second album; the tumultuous relationship with his father; the time when she met her now husband when they were both teenage musicians; and even the questions about his sexuality that were asked at the beginning of his career.

How many times do you really look back and do you have enough room to realize how it affects what you are doing now or whatever you want to start now? Honestly, I feel great. So far we are going through on this planet it feels fair. I want people to get involved. We are on this journey. This is my personal story, but it applies to everyone.

Keys credits her mother, who left Toledo, Ohio, at 19 to pursue an acting career in New York, and a piano they were gifted with, for helping her fall in love with music and want to pursue it professionally.

Keys even dropped out of Columbia University, giving up a scholarship, to pursue his career, and a first record deal, with Columbia Records. But things did not work and eventually signed with Clive Davis and his label J Records, through Sony.

Oprah, mom and friend

Davis, the iconic music executive who has made superstars of Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow and created second acts for Aretha Franklin and Carlos Santana, wrote personally to Oprah Winfrey about her new singer-songwriter and asked her to include her in her talk show. After seeing her perform, Winfrey did so.

Almost 20 years later, they are good friends, and More Myself comes out through Flatiron Books’ An Oprah Book label (all Winfrey proceeds under this label go to the Boys and Girls Club of Kosciusko).

“I feel like mom, sister, friend of hers. In many ways the kind of kinship, admiration and adoration that Maya (Angelou) felt for me, I feel for her. I felt it from the first moment you hit that key on my show and did Fallin. I was shocked with that young woman, “Winfrey said in an interview with Ap.

It wasn’t until I read his book that I knew we were really such similar spirits. As I read your book, I feel and see so much of me in your story even if it is not the same story. I hope others see the same.

