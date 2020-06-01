Alicia F. Galindo Manrique Source: Courtesy

This title recently caught my attention, and since my lines of research are related to eco-efficiency and environmental sustainabilityI have decided to put in this column some interesting facts about how this vital liquid works as a clean energy transition alternative to fossil fuels without harming essential economic activities.

The concentration of fossil fuels and the burning of these, has caused the effect “Urban heat island” and it is characterized by the accumulation of high temperatures in the center of a city, generating a temperature difference between this location and its surroundings. But there is a more efficient alternative that can propel rockets into space and that is easier to store: hydrogen. This element is the simplest and the most abundant in the universe. A single atom consists of a proton and an electron. Another interesting feature is that it produces a large amount of energy without polluting.

NASA has used this element since 1970 to propel space shuttles and rockets into space. The most interesting thing is that the hydrogen cells when connected to the electrical system of the ferries provide a eco-efficient product, pure and clean that is the water and that is consumed by the crew. Hydrogen cells that combine hydrogen and oxygen can produce electricity, heat, and water.

Why is the transition to clean energy necessary? The Paris COP21 agreement, where 195 countries reached the agreement to reduce global temperature by 2º, establishes that to reach this objective, more than 60 percent of carbon dioxide emissions related to burning fuel by 2050. This implies the challenge of reducing fossil fuels while the world population will grow by two billion people. Hydrogen and hydrogen cells or batteries represent a real opportunity to change the global energy system (Renewable Energy World, 2020).

Some advantages of this vital element is its easy transportation and storage, since it is 14 times lighter than air, it reduces the risk of fires, its optimal combustion mixture mixed with air is 29 percent (while gasoline provides the two percent) and low toxicity (FCHEA, 2020). Hydrogen can serve the demand for clean energy in industries such as aviation, transportation and commercial, among other. In addition to the above, the US Department of Energy, in its mobility study establishes that vehicles or cars with hydrogen energy cells, more efficiently reduce greenhouse gases and air pollutants since they only emit 2.7 g / km. This represents an opportunity for companies like Tesla that are committed to creating electric cars, which emit 20.9 g / km (HFECV, Comparative Analysis, 2020). In either case, both types of vehicles are more efficient than a combustion vehicle.

Toyota Mirai is an example of the future with hydrogen when using fuel cells with this item. This vehicle offers zero CO2 emissions, 3 minutes refueling time and maximum acceleration with increased stability. The weight of its tank is 88 kilos, compared to a Tesla that exceeds 480 kilos. This also generates a competitive cost advantage, for the transport of heavy cargo where the weight per unit represents a relevant cost.

The adaptation of the market on the transition to clean energy, taking the hydrogen as the main source, has converged globally in the adoption of 2,800 charging stations by 2050 and in 2017 the pinnacle of change as a global initiative, led to the creation of the Hydrogen Council in charge of accelerating investments for the commercialization of hydrogen cells and aligning schemes and adequate policies to encourage the participation of investors and related parties. Companies like Honda, Michelin, 3M, Airbus and BMV are part of their members.

This transition is expected to be in the medium term for the automotive industry, followed by the heavy shipping and maritime industry by 2040 and by 2050 the goal is for it to be commercially accepted. In conclusion and based on all the elements mentioned, hydrogen and related technology represents a clean energy source, attractive for its low storage costs and great potential that will help conserve our planet.

