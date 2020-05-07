The director of “The Half of It” (“If you knew”) Alice Wu is not like other filmmakers. Not because she is Asian-American, female and gay, although that does put her in a rare group. Wu is not like other filmmakers because she doesn’t really consider herself a filmmaker.

Even after making two feature films, “I’m still not saying, ‘I’m a filmmaker, what film should I make?'” Wu said.

In any case, Wu is indeed a filmmaker and an important one as well. He burst onto the scene in 2004 with the movie “Saving Face”, a tragicomedy about a woman in the closet and her mother, who is single and pregnant. It was the first Hollywood feature film with a Chinese-American cast since “The Joy Luck Club” in 1993, and there were no other major studios with a predominantly Asian cast until “Crazy Rich Asians ”(“ Madly millionaires ”) of 2018.

Wu herself had no further script and director credits until 2020 with “The Half of It,” now on Netflix. The film gives Cyrano de Bergerac a charming twist, with a nerd helping a silly sportsman write love letters to the nerdy girl they are both in love with.

Nancy Yuen, a sociologist in Los Angeles who authored “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism,” said Wu is “a fascinating director.”

“Wu captured the immigrant’s life in an authentic way before that was acceptable in Hollywood,” Yuen said. “I was making a movie like‘ The Farewell ’(‘ The Farewell ’), but 16 years ago!”

Bulletin

Receive the latest news in Spanish Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Subscribe to our newsletter

disclaimerText San Diego Union-Tribune in Spanish.

And his two films feature a lesbian: “A rarity not only in Asian American movies but in all movies,” Yuen noted.

Why did you spend so much time between one and the other? It is more complicated than what usually happens when a woman directs a feature film and then she cannot do another one for a decade. But nothing in Wu’s story is conventional.

“As a child I never thought I could be a filmmaker, but I read a lot of books,” said the 49-year-old director. “In my head, I thought that someday when I retired, maybe I was going to write something.”

As the daughter of Chinese immigrants, her goal was stability. So he ended up in computing before that was, he said, a “fashion career.” But then she found herself bored at her job at Microsoft, which had grown into a series of endless meetings on goal statements, and started writing.

“It made me remember what it was like to be passionate about something,” Wu said.

He wrote what he knew and realized that a movie was the perfect way to tell his story.

“When you grow up as a Chinese, nobody tells anyone what they think,” she said. “Everything is unspoken. So cinema is a great way to do that, because you have moments when you can show a character who is not aware of being watched. You can show reality and suddenly we can see what they are really feeling. “

With the support of a writing teacher, Wu gave herself five years to get a shot in Hollywood. And he achieve it.

“The decision seems very easy now because the film is already made,” said Wu. “But at the time it tormented me.”

Will Smith and Teddy Zee produced “Saving Face,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and was released by Sony Pictures Classics. But Wu was not prepared to answer the question of “what’s next?” He still couldn’t believe that his “impossible and crazy dream” had come true.

Wu stayed in Hollywood working for a contract as a writer on various projects and was on the verge of success with a series about women in the tech world when the writers’ strike occurred and her mother was experiencing a serious health problem in 2007.

“I left everything and went to San Francisco,” he said.

A few weeks turned into months and a few months into years.

“I thought I had completely left the industry,” he recalled.

But her mother recovered and Wu began to think about her purpose and her future. That led her to write again and, eventually, to “The Half of It.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu tweeted that Wu was “a pioneer” who was “way ahead of her time when she first impressed me and now the world has caught up with her.”

And the current landscape in Hollywood is quite different for an American Asian filmmaker who wants to tell Asian American stories, with the success of films like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Farewell” and series like “Fresh Off the Boat” (“Newcomers ”). Netflix also had a number of projects including “Always Be My Maybe”, “Master of None”, “Tigertail” and “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before ”(“ To all the boys I fell in love with ”).

Wu said she never felt limited by the events of her life.

“I am an Asian lesbian. I am an immigrant. I feel like that’s as American as anything else, “he said. “The good thing is that now people seem more open to that.”

And this time he has some stories he has been thinking about that he would like to tell. In other words, it probably won’t be another 16 years before the world sees a movie directed by Alice Wu again.