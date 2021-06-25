Alice Powell achieves the first pole of the W Series and Belén García will start third in Austria

06/25/2021 at 6:32 PM CEST

.

British Alice Powell (Racing X) will start from pole this Saturday at the first race of the women’s motorsports W-Series, at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where the Catalan Belén García (Scuderia W) will do it from third place on the grid.

The other two Spanish, Marta García (Puma) and Nerea Marti (Academy), will start seventh and sixteenth, respectively, in the first round of the championship, after finishing in those places the qualifying that took place this Friday at the Spielberg circuit in Styria.

Powell, who had already been the fastest in the morning in free practice, dominated the main timed session, covering the 4,318 meters of the Austrian track in one minute, 28 seconds and 964 thousandths, 177 less than another British, Sarah Moore (Scuderia W), who will start next to her from the front row.

Belén García stayed two tenths behind Powell and will start third, from the second row, which will share with the Dutch Beitske visser (M. Forbes Motorsport). Marta García will start from seventh place. The pilot from Denia (Alicante) stayed 365 thousandths of Powell in a qualification that the Valencian debutante Nerea Marti it finished 747 thousandths of the English.

Powell He will face from the top of the grid the first race of a championship that will be repeated next week, also coinciding with the two Formula One races that are held in Austria.

W Series. Styrian GP (QP)

1 Alice Powell1’28”964two.Sarah Moore1’29”141 3.Belén García1’29”212 Four.Beitske Visser1’29”171 5.Emma Kimilainen1’29”305 6.Jessica Hawkins1’29”309 7.Marta Garcia1’29”329 8.Jamie Chadwick1’29”333 9.Fabienne Wohlwend1’29”428 10.Ayla Agren1’29”459 eleven.Bruna Tomaselli1’29”517 12.Abbie Eaton1’29”602 13.Miki Koyama1’29”616 14.Ira Sidorkova1’29”674 fifteen.Vicky Piria1’29”679 16.Nerea Martí1’29”711 17.I will know Cook1’30”032 18.Gosia Rdest1’30”337