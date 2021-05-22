Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton to star in the new version of ‘Dangerous Friendships’

Starzplay, Starz’s international premium streaming service, has announced that Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton will play lovers Merteuil and Valmont in ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, new original series inspired by the epistolary novel written by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos that in Spain we know as ‘Dangerous friendships’.

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ is a bold version of the classic 18th century novel, and tells the story of how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Viscount de Valmont meet and fall in love in Paris on the eve of the revolution. Driven to make amends for the mistakes of their past, we follow the couple as they emerge from the slums to the upper echelons of the French aristocracy, seducing and manipulating not only the nobility, but the other, to survive.

Englert plays Camille, a beautiful young woman emerged from nowhere with a mysterious past who seeks revenge on the wealthy aristocrats who led her to ruin. Betrayed by her lover, Valmont, she turns anguish into power as she strategizes to gain status, power, and freedom.

Denton plays his lover Pascal Valmont, driven to regain the title and status his stepmother stole after his father’s death. Without social position or money, he must seduce and blackmail to get what he wants, even if he runs the risk of losing the person he loves most: Camille.

In the background, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ is the story of a young woman who wields love, sex, class and power to fight her way through an oppressive and unjust system that is on the brink of collapse.

Leonora Lonsdale (‘Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse Mystery’) has been chosen to direct the first four episodes of the season. The series was created and developed by Harriet Warner (‘Tell Me Your Secrets’), who is also an executive producer alongside Colin Callender, Tony Krantz, Bethan Jones, Scott Huff and Christopher Hampton.

Coline Abert (‘Les Revenants’), James Dormer (‘Beowulf: The Return’) and Rita Kalnejais (‘The Glorious Chaos of Life’) will write the series along with Warner.

“Dangerous Liaisons” will air in the United States and Canada through Starz, while Starzplay will air in Europe, Latin America and Japan. The series is a Lionsgate Television and Playground production for Starz.