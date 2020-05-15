We live in complicated times, where it seems that everything is getting darker. Music for many has been the perfect distractor in the face of the pandemic, but it has also helped give us hope when we think that everything is lost. Some artists have decided to return to compose songs that cheer us on in this quarantine, and one of them was the great Alice Cooper..

Some days ago, the legendary musician said he was working on a new album when the pandemic started. However, adjusting to the situation the world is going through and getting into technology, he moved the recording studio to his house to continue composing as always, And now he gives us a preview of these days of working in isolation with the song “Don’t Give Up”.

In this song, Alice Cooper lowers the distortion that characterizes it a little bit to bring us a song dedicated to all who are not having a good time, where he invites us not to give up even if things are complicated, something that we certainly need right now. The song was produced by Bob Ezrin, a regular contributor to the Detroit rocker and who has worked with Pink Floyd, Nine Inch Nails, Kiss, Lou Reed and more.

In an interview that the musician gave for NME, He said he had devised “Don’t Give Up” as a means of speaking directly to his fans during the pandemic: “It’s a song about what we’ve all been through right now and how to keep our heads up and fight together. And whatever you do, don’t give up. ”

As if this were not enough, ALice Cooper also released the video for this song, which is quite special.. In early May he asked the fans around the world to record themselves to appear in the video clip, the result was 20,000 people giving a unity message showing posters that have phrases from the song.

But we better not tell you more, liven up your day with some good guitars sponsored by Alice Cooper and her new song “Don’t Give Up”:

Watch on YouTube

