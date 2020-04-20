(Bloomberg) – Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is stepping up its cloud strategy efforts with a $ 28 billion increase in spending over the next three years. Ignore that big number for a moment, and instead think about what this says about the e-commerce company’s priorities.

China’s largest technology company is essentially admitting that consumer history may have run its course, and the future is in business services. That is a smart move.

Even if investors don’t take the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak seriously, they should remember that the early days of exponential consumer growth are over. Long before this pandemic paralyzed spending and sent the Chinese economy to its first contraction in 28 years, Alibaba’s growth was already weakening. But not only Alibaba; The entire internet sector faces a new reality of slowing revenue and the possibility of lower margins.

However, competition still persists. Pinduoduo Inc. and JD.com Inc. continue to challenge Alibaba’s e-commerce dominance, while Meituan Dianping is wreaking havoc on its on-demand business, ele.me. These battles may subside, but they will probably never go away because consumers aren’t pigeonholed in a single app.

The cloud is not exactly a growth engine on Alibaba. Although it outperformed the rest of the business, it only represented 6.6% of revenues in the quarter ended December. It is certainly not a money machine and continues to post losses.

However, cloud support is quite different from Alibaba’s consumer divisions. First, the customer base generally corresponds to small to medium-sized businesses that need the functionality and productivity that comes from putting their business on someone else’s server. The question is simply which provider customers choose.

This brings up the most important point: Cloud services are much more rigid.

Amazon.com Inc. is a great example. Few would say that Amazon Web Services is the best offer in the cloud, but it has been dynamic in the incorporation of new companies, especially startups and application developers, who later find it difficult and difficult to change, even if something better comes up.

Alibaba’s renewed focus on the cloud comes 18 months after rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced a reorganization that aims to put its business clients at the forefront of the next decade.

At the time, Tencent introduced a new group of smart and cloud industries, including location, health, education and security-based service companies. For a social media and gaming based company, this sounded like a makeover. In fact, it was more of a consumer turn to the industrial internet, and an acknowledgment that real money is earned on servers, not on a user’s smartphone app.

Although Alibaba has known about it for a while, it has failed to truly leverage its support technology in the same way that Amazon has. Thus, the announced 200 billion yuan will be spent in three years; that’s roughly twice the rate of capital spending the Hangzhou-based company distributed in the last financial year.

Apparently, that money will go toward expanding its vast network and data center infrastructure. Technological development is also on the agenda, including semiconductors and software. I would bet that a good chunk of the generosity will go to incentives and marketing to attract customers and keep them there.

Now that the race is towards business customers, Alibaba is indicating that it has the money and is willing to use it.

