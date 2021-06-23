Alibaba’s Alipay Launches NFT Sell Functionality In Its App

Alipay has launched a new feature that allows users to purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from within the app, according to local sources.

One of the largest payment service providers in China, Alipay, has launched a platform for the sale of NFT. Local media reports and tweets from Colin Wu and others confirmed the development, which marks a major step forward for the company.

Users can purchase NFT directly from the app, as seen in the tweets, which are accompanied by screenshots of the user interface. Sino Global Capital CEO Matthew Graham, who posted the tweet, said that he had purchased an NFT, which was paid for in renminbi.

Wu Blockchain said that the NFT had been sold using the Dunhuang style, referring to a particular style of art that was used in ancient times. He also pointed out that the NFTs were based on AntChain. Virtual currencies are not accepted, further proof that China is strict in limiting transactions to fiat currency and eventually the digital yuan..

AntChain is a product of the Ant Group, and it is an enterprise blockchain that is being used to issue NFT tokens and certificates. Grupo Ant is strictly following the country’s protocol to use blockchain technology, but not virtual currencies themselves.

This last claim is supported by the fact that China has recently ordered financial institutions not to facilitate transactions associated with cryptocurrencies. This has been the largest measure taken by the nation so far in its scrutiny of the market, after shutting down Bitcoin mining operations in several provinces.

While claiming that cryptocurrencies could disrupt the economy and promote illicit activities, the government has also been promoting the benefits of the technology itself. The country has published a long-term strategy for the implementation of blockchain technology, which is part of a broader plan that runs through 2035.

The biggest indication of the country’s interest in this technology is its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan. China has carried out several pilot programs, and the asset appears to be well on track for launch, although there is no clear sign of when it may officially come out.

Authorities hope to use technology to digitally transform their economy. The company is likely to gradually introduce more applications as the digital yuan takes hold.. However, it is not clear what will happen to the cryptocurrency market in the country: China does not prohibit the holding of assets.

