Alibaba overcomes its regulatory woes with flying colors

China squeezes Alibaba … but does not drown it. Despite all that we have read about the monumental anger of the Chinese communist government over the company, the truth is that after the blow of the brake to the IPO of its financial subsidiary Ant Bank and the public defenestration of its founder Jack Ma, after questioning before the whole world last October the role of the supervisor against the role of fintech, in no case have they wanted to end the company. Not much less.

His role, intervening in the stoppage of the IPO and leaving the figure of the Chinese billionaire in the most absolute ostracism, has served so that the rest of the sector knows who is in charge in the business and technological world of the country. That role of control returns to the hands of the Li Kequian government in a country where freedom leaves much to be desired.

With this premise, the “slap on the wrist” is appreciable. 2,308 million euros of fine when considering that the online commerce company has abused its dominant position in the market since 2015 to prohibit the merchants of its platform from opening stores or participating in competitive activities of other online commerce platforms. In the company, they have lowered their heads, accepted the fine without appealing it with the idea, of the right idea of ​​the new direction of the company, of moving forward.

The president and CEO of the company Daniel Zhang pointed out that they did not expect a negative material impact, as it has been, and that it is equivalent to Alibaba’s 4% revenue in China during 2019, also marking a record amount to pay for an antitrust fine. But it is considered a minor damage for two reasons: the first because it closes this network only with payment of money. And it is no small matter because the board of directors of the platform expected, that in the worst case, that it would be solved with a disintegration of the company and second because this type of fines do not usually affect the price.

In other words, the market thinks that It could have been much worse and closes this difficult chapter for the company. Hence those advances of 9.3% in the session of last day 12 and the rebound so far this week of the company that reaches 6% in the market. Advances of 3.2% in the last month, barely quarterly falls of 1.5%, although they rose to 20.53% in the previous semester. So far this year, the value is on the way to recovering 3% in its price.

Analysts consider this turning the page to one of the toughest moments in the company’s history as very positive, while its shares they continue to have appreciation potential. There is the case of other American companies, fined for example by the Competition of the Community authorities, in Europe, for abuse of dominant position and that later has not transcended for those values.

Eduardo Faus, Income 4 technical analyst, also sees it this week in Spain. In his opinion on Alibaba “the price is at key technical levels of long-term uptrend, with support at $ 211, which seems to be going to endure after the fine imposed this weekend. The current price is 10% below the worst valuation of the 49 analysts that cover the company and more than 40% behind the consensus of analysts ”. His recommendation, buy in the medium term.

