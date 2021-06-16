Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma is resting: CNBC

. Latam Videos

Orrego, a moderate governor in Santiago to “calm” a polarized Chile

Santiago de Chile Jun 15 (.) .- Some see him as a politician “from the old school”, others as a center and dialogue option. The Christian Democrat Claudio Orrego, the first elected governor of Santiago de Chile, said this Tuesday in an interview with . that he faces his position with a main challenge: “calm” a highly polarized political scene. With a message of unity, which appeals to “all political colors” -something rare in Chile since the social crisis of 2019-, Orrego became this Sunday one of the few centrist faces that manages to penetrate in Chile, where, according to polls, the extreme right and communism have more and more adherence. Widely supported in rural areas and wealthier neighborhoods, the governor seized the capital this Sunday from a more radical left-wing candidate, giving encouragement to the Christian Democrats and a coalition of more traditional left-wing parties that led the transition (1990 ) but had been in the doldrums for years. Question (Q): The center-left was the great winner of the regional elections, it took 10 of the 16 governorates, including the capital. Is it a sign that people have grown weary of the political polarization in recent months? Answer (R): It is evident that after three very difficult years of social crisis and pandemic, the thirst for change is still important, however, I believe that this victory is a political sign that people want change with dialogue, with good democratic treatment and governability. Q: Beyond the regions, do you think Chile needs a center force to govern the country? A: Chile benefits from having a center-left, a sector that represents a calm force for change. The common good requires not being divided between good and bad, between the extreme left and the extreme right, but rather that there be something in between that channels and quenches that thirst for social change. Q: However, the center-left was close to splitting ahead of the presidential race. Are you ready now to take on that challenge? A: The citizens have given us a new opportunity, a vote of confidence and I hope that the center-left leaders will rise to the occasion and that we will have a single presidential candidacy before the end of the year. “EMPLOYMENT OR THE ENVIRONMENT DOES NOT HAVE POLITICAL COLOR” Q: Your speech has always appealed to the entire electorate, do you think the time has come to build bridges in politics? A: Chile is going to be very badly injured after the pandemic. We will have to make an effort to rise up and that means inclusive leadership. The dramas of the capital such as employment, the environmental issue, or the growing drug trafficking have no political color. From a position of social change, we have to build bridges. Here no individual leadership gives the breadth for the task that lies ahead as a country, including drafting a new Constitution. Either we get into dialogue and convergence or we are going to fare worse. Q: You have been in politics for more than 20 years, you have been mayor, mayor, minister and presidential candidate. One of the main criticisms you receive is that you belong to the “old politics” that was rejected during the social crisis of 2019. How do you respond to this? A: They have tried to do a sort of screening of the last 30 years, of how to throw us all out. That language is very violent, almost warlike, of crushing us and giving us the last blow. We have replaced it with a language of building, of looking to the future. You have to retain what was done well and leave behind the bad. “LEAVE THE CENTRALIST STATE BEHIND” Q: What is there to maintain and what is there to leave behind? A: We must leave behind the Constitution that we have had, a part of the rules of the game that we inherited from the dictatorship, the market-centric model and the centralist State to change it for a balanced society with environmental, inclusive and equal democracy. Q: The governor will not have jurisdiction over public order, but how will he face an eventual return of the massive protests, now paused by quarantines and the pandemic? A: These social outbursts are the product of inequality and exclusion. It is likely that we will have protests for a time and for that we require police forces that understand what is the democratic control of public order with respect for human rights, but it is also essential to create channels of citizen participation, and we will be there. Q: In the past you came to be against equal marriage. What is your position now that the country is about to approve it? Ten years ago I was thinking one way, but over time and with close work with organizations of sexual diversity I came to the conclusion that not allowing the union of two people of the same sex to be called “marriage” is discriminatory, and as I believe in an egalitarian society, I am very happy that it is approved. Patricia Nieto Mariño (c) . Agency