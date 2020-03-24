Aliassime’s great gesture

In times of coronaviruses, nothing better than showing solidarity. This maxim is being preached and rightly so Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian launched a beautiful initiative earlier this year, #FAAPointsForChange, in which the points earned throughout the year would translate into ways to help education in Togo. After the cancellation of a large part of the ATP circuit, Felix has decided that the points accumulated in 2019 corresponding to these seven weeks of break they will also be part of your initiative. A great gesture that shows the good heart of one of the greatest promises on the circuit.

Extremely proud to announce that each point I win during the season will contribute to the education of children in Togo, thanks to the #FAAPointsForChange project with @BNPParibas and @CARE. Details in this video! pic.twitter.com/DJRFggyphZ

– Félix AugerAliassime (@felixtennis) February 7, 2020

