Aliassime never believed he could play against Federer

Nobody remembers the eight finals lost by Felix Auger-Aliassime after the last one in Stuttgart last weekend. All this has been overshadowed by the enormous victory he has achieved in Find in view of Roger Federer, the undisputed king of German grass. A victory that can act as an impulse, a spring of many carats for the young Canadian tennis player who seeks to consecrate himself on the circuit. At a press conference he has highlighted above all the special of being able to measure himself with his childhood idol, something that not even in his best dreams did he contemplate given the extraordinary age difference between the two.

“It is a great honor for me to have played Roger before he retires. He was my idol when I was little. I never thought I would be able to play with him. I always believed that he would have already left the circuit when I turned pro. He I was already winning Grand Slams when I was only 5 years old, “said Auger-Aliassime still on the court in the post-match interview. And there is a difference of 19 years between the two, Federer could perfectly be the father of the Canadian by age difference. An abyss, several generations of difference between the two.

Felix has also analyzed what a victory of this caliber means for him for the rest of the tournament. “It’s a great victory. It’s very good for my confidence. It was already a great challenge to face a player like Roger, but beating him is fantastic. It makes me very happy. But beyond that, I have a game. of the quarterfinals in two days “, the 21-year-old tennis player wanted to remember, with his feet on the ground, or on the grass if you prefer. “If I reached the final there then I would be really happy. This is another great step in the tournament, a great game and I hope to continue on this path,” he commented.

Perfect Canadian match

Regarding the development of the match, he expressed the following: “In the first set, I honestly don’t think I could have played better tennis than I did beyond missing a forehand on one of my serve and then playing two tremendous ‘passings’ , I was like ‘wow’. I have been able to understand how good he still is and how good he was when he was number one “, expressed an Auger-Aliassime really satisfied with his level. “Everything has worked perfectly. I think that’s what you need to beat Roger. I served very well, I was able to subtract a lot of balls, combine raises to the net, closing the points well.”