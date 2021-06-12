Aliassime, flying to the final of the ATP 250 Stuttgart

Felix Auger-Aliassime managed to win in straight sets (6-4 and 7-5) to Sam querrey to advance to the end of ATP 250 Stuttgart. After a clay-court tour that left something to be desired on his part, the young Canadian started off with flying colors. grass tour and managed to get into the final eighth of his career, without giving up any set. Let’s remember that he has a very poor balance in ATP finals, so much so that he failed to win any of the first seven. You will have to face with Marin Cilic or Jurji Rodionov in the end.