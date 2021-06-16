in Tennis

Aliassime becomes the third player to beat Federer on grass before the quarterfinals

Felix Auger Aliassime He has just lived an unforgettable moment: he reaped the best triumph of his career by beat Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in the second round of the Halle ATP 500, where precisely the Swiss won more titles (10) in his career. In that sense, he became the third tennis player to defeat him in a grass competition before the quarterfinals, as reported MisterOnly Tennis. The other two? Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon 2013 and Tommy Haas in Stuttgart 2017.

