Aliassime and his victory against Federer: “I received many messages and it is dangerous, because they can de-center you”

The proper name of this grass tour is being above any other that of the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Final in Stuttgart and now semis in Find taking off Federer on the way. That important victory against the Swiss has not taken its toll on him, although he has admitted that it has not been easy to cope with it. “I have received many messages and a lot of attention, and this type of thing can be dangerous. They can take you out of your place and lose your concentration in the tournament,” said the Canadian who added: “From the outside it may not be appreciated and It’s understandable. Because although I won ‘easy’, I had to go out there and make a good effort to stay focused and play very well again.