Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Alessio Di Chirico added to UFC Fight Night on August 28

Russian Aliaskhab Khizriev already has a new rival for his official debut in the Octagon. The Italian Alessio Di Chirico He will face him at UFC Fight Night on August 28.

The match was confirmed by MMA Fighting the morning of this Tuesday.

Notice

Khizriev signed a contract with UFC after submitting to Henrique Shiguemoto on Contender Series In September of last year, he was scheduled for a debut in front of Wellington Turman Y Kyle daukaus but both bouts were canceled.

The Russian became known for being a former welterweight champion of Fight Nights Global, Khizriev He will debut in the middleweight division in his first official fight inside the Octagon.

Say Chirico, It is part of UFC since 2016, and ended a three-game losing streak after knocking out Joaquin buckley on UFC Fight Island 7, earning a bonus of $ 50,000 dollars for Performance of The Night.

UFC Fight Night August 28 will be held in a place to be defined.

