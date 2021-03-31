Alianza Lima saves a point after being returned to the first division of Peru

Mar 31, 2021 at 03:04 CEST

EFE / Lima

Lima Alliance He saved a point on Tuesday in his debut in the new season of the first division of Peru after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) annulled his relegation from last season. The blue and white team achieved tie two goals against Cusco in a match where up to two times he was at a disadvantage on the scoreboard.

The two goals of the team led by Argentine coach Carlos Bustos were scored from penalty, first by the young Peruvian striker Jose Manzaneda and then in the final moments by the Argentine striker Hernán Barcos, who at 36 made his debut with a goal in the blue and white jersey. Jefferson Farfán, the star signing of the team from the Lima district of La Victoria, to which he returned last week, has not yet participated among the Alliance members.

The Victorians knew how to recover when at 7 minutes Cusco took advantage with the goal of Mauricio Montes and also when the Cusqueños did the same again in the 65th minute with a goal of Sandro Rengifo. Rengifo’s goal was charged with controversy, because without VAR it was not clear if his shot, which first bounced off the crossbar, completely crossed the goal line.

The meeting also saw the reappearance with Alianza Lima of the experienced Wilmer Aguirre, who at 37 returned to play with the Alianza jersey after returning to the team to complete his sports career.

The third day of League 1 in Peru will conclude this Wednesday with the match between Ayacucho and Sport Huancayo, where the ‘Zorros’ will also make their debut this season after having suspended their two matches on the first two dates. This day will only be left to dispute the confrontation between the University of Sports and UTC, which was postponed without a date due to an outbreak of covid-19 within the squad of the cream team.