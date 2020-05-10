In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and within the framework of such a special date as Mother’s Day, Lima Alliance continues to show signs of social commitment to the most vulnerable populations in the country.

The intimate club led a series of visits to human settlements in the capital to bring baskets, food and lunches in Puente Piedra, Ventanilla, San Juan de Lurigancho, San Juan de Miraflores, Villa María del Triunfo, Villa El Salvador, Pachacamac, Ancón and Chosica.

The solidarity crusade for Mother’s Day, which began on Friday, closed this Sunday with the distribution of 600 lunches at the Club de La Marina de Chosica, where a large group of citizens displaced by the coronavirus is housed.

On Saturday, 800 lunches were delivered to the human settlements Los Lúcumos de Pachacamac and San Gabriel Alto in Villa María del Triunfo. Another 800 food rations were distributed in the AAHH El Amanecer and Nueva Generación de Ancón, in addition to 200 bags of food in various human settlements in Ventanilla.

The club also distributed, in a joint effort with the Food Bank, 700 baskets in vulnerable areas of the capital. It all started on Friday at AA.HH. Paraíso de Puente Piedra and Las Minas de Ventanilla, while Saturday was the turn of the AA.HH. San Isidro Labrador of San Juan de Lurigancho and the Prairies of San Juan de Miraflores.

In all the places where this solidarity action was carried out, the support of the Alianza fans was counted on, who helped in the distribution work.

“The Alliance does not mobilize only behind a soccer ball, we are the heart of the people. For this reason, the institution, the partners and the fans continue to be united in this solidarity crusade in favor of the compatriots who need it most. It is a way to tell them that we are by their side, always, ”said Diego Gonzales-Posada, president of the Blue and Whites Fund.

Eliana Gonzales, head of Human Development at Alianza Lima, highlighted the effort of the Victorian family to help those who are going through very hard times due to the pandemic. “Last weekend we started with the distribution of 1500 lunches in La Victoria and now we continue with more social actions in various parts of the capital. As an Alliance, we have to articulate the vocation of service to many people and lead aid for those who need it most. ”

This initiative of Alianza Lima, which has allowed the delivery of almost four thousand food rations and 900 baskets in just one week, is possible thanks to various donations and the social commitment that has always mobilized the Blue and Whites’ family.

