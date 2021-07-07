Alianza Blockchain provides its support to educate about cryptocurrencies in El Salvador

In an announcement published through Twitter, Alianza Blockchain, one of the most important non-profit organizations focused on blockchain in the region, stated that it will provide support to the citizens of El Salvador so that cryptocurrencies can be used by the community.

In the verbatim words of the statement, it is stated:

“Faced with the situation in El Salvador due to the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, the Iberoamerican Blockchain Alliance expresses its support for the Government of El Salvador, led by President Nayib Bukele, to carry out actions that promote education, security and privacy of Bitcoin users during the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country ”.

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WFnwLD3_NCBJA5rCJp6HzA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgwMy41MzE0MDkxNjgwODE1/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/qPM3Y.mD_hBmqQjnCmcbYw–~B/aD00OTM7dz01ODk7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/c03bc0039c67cb9d249ea5f43cb0cf9f”/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WFnwLD3_NCBJA5rCJp6HzA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgwMy41MzE0MDkxNjgwODE1/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/qPM3Y.mD_hBmqQjnCmcbYw–~B/aD00OTM7dz01ODk7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/c03bc0039c67cb9d249ea5f43cb0cf9f” class=”caas-img”/>

The Iberoamerican Blockchain Alliance ready to support digital inclusion programs

In this context, El Salvador is leading the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in Latin America, such a circumstance must be accompanied and supported by the blockchain community of the entire region.

The statement issued by the organization states in the same sense that:

“The country and the region are going through several challenges for the adoption of Bitcoin as a safe and efficient exchange asset. The problem of the internet and electric power continues to be a topic to be discussed as the Bitcoin Law advances in the country ”.

And continues:

“President Bukele’s decision influences the exchange rate, fluctuations, stability, economic growth and inflation. This can lead to speculation by the community and misinformation. It is important to promote actions that strengthen users’ digital education to generate greater confidence in cryptocurrency and to be able to correctly visualize its benefits for the family economy ”.

A great commitment

The BeInCrypto team was in dialogue with Rodolfo Andragnes, founder of the NGO Bitcoin Argentina, who stated:

“The alliance represents the leaders of the Bitcoin NGO communities in El Salvador and this communication is a commitment of each of these communities that are currently working in El Salvador, the Blockchain Alliance supports these communities by collaborating with them against the challenges that currently must face, the objective of this communiqué is to revalidate the wills and publicly express the support of the organization ”.

El Salvador has an interesting agenda of goals ahead where technological complications, educational differences and economic deficiencies promise to be the strongest axes of work for the blockchain ecosystem.