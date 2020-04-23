With the collection of signatures for the creation of the Alliance for Brazil paralyzed by the coronavirus, businessman Luís Felipe Belmonte, vice president and main operator of the gestating party of Jair Bolsonaro, is quarantined in his bunker in Brasília, where he set up a studio and went back to playing guitar.

To state, the leader classified as “inappropriate” the pro-military intervention act in front of the Army headquarters in which the president spoke and proved to be contrary to the approach of this agenda to the bolsonarista movement. “I don’t want to judge the president. I don’t know his reasons, but I chose not to go. It just feeds the opponents. I thought this move was inappropriate. I don’t agree with that (intervention),” said Belmonte.

Belmonte also rejects the movement against the President of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), which is being published in the social networks. “I think this story of ‘out-and-out’ or ‘out-of-the-way’ is unreasonable. I am not defending anyone outside, although Maia has made some mistakes.”

The businessman is cautious when talking about Bolsonaro and insists all the time on making it clear that he is on his side, but recognizes that the presidential strategy causes wear and tear. Asked if Bolsonaro is politically isolated, he replied: “I wouldn’t say isolated, but he lost a lot of support.”

At 66, the Bolsonarist leader quickly won the confidence of the presidential clan after returning to Brazil in January 2018 after a sabbatical in England. Before taking on the mission of creating the Alliance, Belmonte was affiliated to the PSDB and made donations even to left-wing parties. The businessman’s wife, Paula Belmonte, was elected federal deputy in 2018 by Citizenship.

The leader said that he has been sought by right-wing groups and that some of them preach constitutional military intervention based on article 142 of the Constitution. “This talk of military intervention is silly. There is a legal provision. Article 142 regulates the work of the Armed Forces and provides that they can be called upon by any of the three Powers to guarantee law and order. The only provision for intervention it is in the case of installing complete chaos, an avalanche of crimes, crises, robberies, which is not happening “, he said.

On the creation of the Alliance, the businessman stated that he already has more than 1 million signatures, the files await the reopening of the Electoral Justice. Meanwhile, the Alliance remains paralyzed, with no political activity or organic life.

In the bolsonarista line, Belmonte also criticizes Governor João Doria (PSDB), who, according to him, is “a failure of history” and the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). “The OAB became a political party and used with a flagrant purpose deviation,” he said.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.