Aliaksandra Sasnovich wins at Wimbledon 30th finals

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarusian, number 100 in the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the 30th finals of Wimbledon in one hour and forty minutes by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (4) to the japanese Nao Hibino, number 85 of the WTA. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

The Japanese tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Belarusian player, for her part, managed it 5 times. In addition, in the first service Sasnovich had a 66% effectiveness, 4 double faults and got 57% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 66%, he made 5 double faults and achieved 53% of the points to the serve.

During the round of 32 the Belarusian will face the German player Angelique kerber, number 28 and seeded number 25.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 players participate in the tournament. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the invited players.