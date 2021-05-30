Aliaksandra Sasnovich will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/30/2021

On at 21:31 CEST

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarusian, number 103 in the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the Roland-Garros final sixty-four in two hours and five minutes by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 to Diane parry, French tennis player, number 291 of the WTA. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the competition.

The French player managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Belarusian tennis player managed it 4 times. Likewise, the Belarusian player had a 59% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 65% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 59 % of service points.

In the 30th finals, the Belarusian player will face the Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, number 4 and seeded number 3.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) is held between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 tennis players appear in this competition. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players.