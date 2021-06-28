Ali Abdelaziz taunts Colby Covington over revealing ‘Chaos’ stat

The always controversial representative, Ali Abdelaziz, mocked on Twitter the no less controversial Colby Covington, the UFC’s number one welterweight contender.

Nigerian Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight title at UFC 261, against Jorge Masvidal. After his victory, he was called up by number one welterweight contender Colby Covington. However, Usman was not interested because he had already beaten Covington at UFC 245 December 2019.

In which is considered by many to be the greatest welterweight bout of all time, Usman defeated Covington with a final round TKO victory by breaking his jaw.

And since Usman finished with “Chaos,” he never heeded Covington’s claims for a rematch. Most recently, Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz brutally trolled Covington with a statistic reported by a Twitter user. The statistic said:

Posting it on a picture of Covington with Usman’s jaw broken, Abdelaziz captioned the post: “Everybody’s bitch.”

