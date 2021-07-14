Ali Abdelaziz responds to Conor McGregor’s words after his defeat

Conor McGregor said a lot to Dustin Poirier after his loss at UFC 264. Now he receives a reply from Ali Abdelaziz.

The fighter rep makes these comments in a recent interview with MMA Junkie: “He’s his own manager, he’s his own coach, he’s the head coach. He is all. When you have a lot of people saying yes to everything, you are not going to evolve your game. At the end of the day, good always conquers evil. He’s an evil human being. You can say what you want. I don’t like the guy. But if you do something good, I’ll give you credit. How do you threaten to kill Dustin Poirier’s wife?.

«If I was Dana White, I’d fine him $ 1 million. Dana should have guidelines. I know Dana said, ‘We say bad things to each other.’ Can you imagine if someone said this about Dana’s wife? I know Dana doesn’t give a shit, but actually, (McGregor) is completely wrong. It is for life. Actually, the guy and all his people are just bad people. All of them. They are delirious ”, concludes Ali Abdelaziz.

