Ali Abdelaziz reminds Conor McGregor: “Khabib took your soul”

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor | Image: USA Today Sports

The representative of fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman, Ali Abdelaziz, and the former two-division champion in the UFC, Conor McGregor, have been the best enemies for several years

Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz do not stop antagonizing each other. Since the Irish fighter attacked Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates on the bus, Abdelaziz and McGregor have been involved in nasty verbal fights on the Internet.

Some days ago, McGregor had mocked Abdelaziz for calling his client Kamaru Usman a genuine man.. He tweeted a montage of Usman using several of his famous lines and added a laughing emoji to it.

This did not sit well with Abdelaziz. The CEO of Dominance MMA brought his best client, Khabib, back into the business. He posted an edited gif depicting Khabib as a bear, mutilating McGregor trapped inside a glass box.

"He [Khabib] took your soul."

Khabib and McGregor fought at UFC 229 in one of the most remembered fights of all times. Khabib emerged victorious after submitting McGregor in the fourth round of the fight.

