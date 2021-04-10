Ali Abdelaziz defends Kamaru Usman in the face of criticism from Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz | Image: WSOF

We could anticipate that Ali Abdelaziz’s relationship with Conor McGregor (22–4) is never going to be good. The fighter rep and UFC star have been doing nothing but verbal attacks for years. And while the statements of one against the other are lightened when the Irishman is not facing one of the clients of the founder and president of Dominance MMA Management, from time to time one of them returns to the charge, as Abdelaziz does now on TMZ Sports. It is worth mentioning that the agent criticizes “The Notorious” after he stated that Kamaru Usman (18-1) wants to imitate it.

Ali Abdelaziz attacks Conor McGregor

«Conor McGregor is the sport’s biggest shithead. Kamaru Usman is a great father, a great husband, he is not an idiot. If you have a problem with him, fight him. But we know that Conor doesn’t have the b * the necessary. Not man enough to fight Kamaru Usman. He’s not man enough to look him in the face. It would be like a grown man fighting a girl.

«The Internet creates many heroes. Because everyone can talk shit. But, realistically, if we put these two in a cage, in a street fight, in the trunk of a car, in a jail cell, we already know who the dad will be. Kamaru Usman will be Conor McGregor’s dad every weekend«.