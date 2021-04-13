Ali Abdelaziz bets on Justin Gaethje as a lightweight champion and thinks he had to face Michael Chandler at UFC 262

Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is in no rush to get back in the Octagon. According to his manager, Ali abdelaziz, the American is the best lightweight today and is waiting for the right opportunity to fight.

According to the manager, Justin should fight at UFC 262, instead of Charles Oliveira.

“Listen, Justin should fight Michael Chandler. We found out that Chandler will fight Oliveira, and I understand that. The UFC wants a champion who never lost to Khabib. If a guy who lost to Khabib becomes champion, you need more time for people to forget about Khabib, right? They made a change and I understood it. But I really see Gaethje as a UFC champion. “revealed Ali abdelaziz in interview with MMA Junkie.

Asked about the future of Justin gaethje, the American believes that there is no rush for his client to fight again. According to him, he hopes to place him in a major division fight.

“I don’t think they are in business right now. I think you just have to make the fight right. I see many people asking. You can’t be away from lightweight for six years and fight number two again. You have to win that “, concluded the CEO from Dominance MMA.

Gaethje saw action in UFC 252, in the last fight of Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the match, the dangerous striker was finished in the second round. His current record is 22-3.