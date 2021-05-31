Alhaurino beats Atletico Porcuna and gets the three points (0-1)

05/31/2021 at 10:13 AM CEST

The Alhaurino added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a hard-fought victory against him Atletico Porcuna, which was imposed 0-1 this Sunday in the San Benito Municipal Stadium. The Atletico Porcuna came with the intention of reaping another victory after achieving a 4-0 victory against the Union Estepona. On the part of the visiting team, the Alhaurino he won in his fief 3-2 his last match in the competition against the Maracena Sports Union. With this score, the Porcunian team is fourth, while the Alhaurino he is third after the end of the duel.

The first part of the match started in a positive way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Adri Ferrete at 30 minutes. With this marker, the first part of the match concluded.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Atletico Porcuna who entered the game were Luisito, Rovira, Miguelito, Brian Y Jose Manuel replacing Diego Sanchez, Agus, Arevalo footwear, Chiqui Y Gerard port, while changes in the Alhaurino They were Manu Sarmiento, Joseph Y Alex Ramirez, who entered to replace Pruning shear, Fran Castillo Y Sheepskin.

In the match, the referee cautioned the home team with three yellow cards only. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Jose Manuel, Firdman Y Arevalo footwear.

With this result, the Atletico Porcuna gets 30 points and the Alhaurino it rises to 33 points.

In the next match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Atletico Porcuna will play against him Melilla CD away from home and the Alhaurino will face the Loja in their stadium.

Data sheetAtletico Porcuna:Molero, Firdman, Calzado Arevalo (Miguelito, min.67), Agus (Rovira, min.54), Chiqui (Brian, min.67), Denot, Diego Sánchez (Luisito, min.54), Farfan, Gerard Puerto (Jose Manuel, min. 83), Rafa Castillo and BurgosAlhaurino:Funez, Adri Ferrete, Podadera (Manu Sarmiento, min.63), Diego, Pepe, Zalea (Alex Ramírez, min.89), Lupi, Víctor Rueda, Daniel Fernandez, Fran Castillo (José, min.87) and Ulises AdrianStadium:San Benito Municipal StadiumGoals:Adri Ferrete (0-1, min. 30)