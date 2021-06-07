Alhaurino and Loja distribute the points after drawing one

06/06/2021 at 11:45 PM CEST

The Alhaurino and the Loja ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a 1-1 tie this Sunday at the Miguel Fijones. The Alhaurino He came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Atletico Porcuna away from home (0-1) and the other in front of the Maracena Sports Union in his fiefdom (3-2). For his part, Loja won their last match in the tournament away 1-3 against the Union Estepona. After the scoreboard, the Alhaurino team is second after the end of the match, while the Loja is fifth.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Lojeño team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Orange tree in minute 8. The local team tied thanks to a goal from Lupi in the 28th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-1.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

The technician of the Alhaurino, Francis Garcia, gave entry to the field to Warrior Y Joseph replacing Manu Sarmiento Y Victor Rueda, while on the part of the Loja, Vicente Ortiz replaced Antonio Peso, Javi, Chava, Caihuela Y Cobos for Fabio, It will be, Juanfran, Salvatierra Y Miguel Cobo placeholder image.

The referee showed five yellow cards, two for Adri Ferrete Y Sheepskin, of the local team and three for Tasting, Fabio Y Antonio Peso, of the visiting team.

With this result, the Alhaurino he is left with 34 points and the Loja with 32 points.

Data sheetAlhaurino:Funez, Adri Ferrete, Diego, Pepe, Zalea, Lupi, Víctor Rueda (José, min.85), Manu Sarmiento (Guerrero, min.73), Daniel Fernandez, Fran Castillo and Ulises AdrianLoja:Juan Donaire, Alex Romero, Lolo Armario, Naranjo, Miguel Cobo (Cobos, min.83), Paco Ariza, Fabio (Antonio Peso, min.60), Sera (Javi, min.70), Salvatierra (Caihuela, min.83 ), Juanfran (Chava, min. 70) and CataStadium:Miguel FijonesGoals:Naranjo (0-1, min. 8) and Lupi (1-1, min. 28)