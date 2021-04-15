Alhaurín De La Torre 4-2 Huétor Vega

04/14/2021 at 10:10 PM CEST

The Alhaurin De La Torre added three points to his scoreboard after winning 4-2 against him Huetor Vega this wednesday in the The springs. The Alhaurin De La Torre He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Torreperogil. Regarding the visiting team, the Huetor Vega he was defeated 0-3 in the last game he played against the Torremolinos. After the result obtained, the Alhaurino team is fifth, while the Huetor Vega It is sixth after the end of the game.

The game started face to face for the Alhaurino team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Ito in the 10th minute. Huetor Vega thanks to the goal of Stolen on the edge of the end, at 41, thus ending the first half with a 1-1 on the spotlight.

In the second half luck came for the local team, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of their rival with a goal of Pintos at 57 minutes. But later the visiting team reacted and equalized the contest through a goal from Dani Salvatierra in minute 69. However, the Alhaurin De La Torre overtook his team by a bit of Darius in minute 73. The Alhaurino team joined again, increasing the score thanks to a goal from Lollipop in the 80th minute, ending the match with the score 4-2.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Alhaurin De La Torre who entered the game were Fran miranda, Lollipop, Seck, Rafa Y Castle replacing Toure, Ito, Vergara, Santi Y Darius, while changes in the Huetor Vega They were Amate, Dani montero, Carli, M Y Martos, who entered to supply Dani Salvatierra, Ruben alarcon, Niane, Juan Carlos Y Sabaca.

The referee sanctioned eleven players with a yellow card, five for the locals and six for the visitors. On the part of the locals, the card went to Raul Fernandez, Santi, Michael, Fran miranda Y Rafa and by visitors to Dani Salvatierra, Juan Carlos, Raphael, Juanan, Morels Y Carli.

At the moment, the Alhaurin De La Torre he gets 24 points and the Huetor Vega with 25 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: the Huetor Vega will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him At. Malagueño at home, while the Alhaurin De La Torre will play against him Huetor Tájar at home.

Data sheetAlhaurín De La Torre:Barea, Apoño, Miguel, Pintos, Hugo Lanceta, Vergara (Seck, min.73), Ito (Pirulo, min.73), Darío (Castillo, min.81), Raul Fernandez, Toure (Fran Miranda, min.62) and Santi (Rafa, min.81)Huetor Vega:Sergio Muñoz, Rafael, Hurtado, Juan Carlos (M, min.73), Gueye, Juanan, Ruben Alarcon (Dani Montero, min.70), Sabaca (Martos, min.73), Morillas, Dani Salvatierra (Amate, min. 70) and Niane (Carli, min.70)Stadium:The springsGoals:Ito (1-0, min. 10), Hurtado (1-1, min. 41), Pintos (2-1, min. 57), Dani Salvatierra (2-2, min. 69), Darío (3-2 , min. 73) and Pirulo (4-2, min. 80)