Algorithms that end sleep disorders

Jun 12, 2021 at 12:01 CEST

There are many sleep disorders that exist among today’s society and, surely, also among those who read Looking for answers.

It is a series of problems related to sleeping or not sleeping that complicate rest and before which human beings still have many questions to solve.

There are even some of them, such as sleep apnea, which in countries like Denmark more than two hundred thousand people are not diagnosed.

Detection is complicated, diagnosis is complex, and treatment is sometimes non-existent.

But as on many other occasions, technology has the answer.

And, it has been a group investigated from the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark, who has discovered that by using an algorithm it will now be possible to improve the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, in addition to opening a new world to the understanding of all these conditions.

The analysis, which has been published recently in the journal NPJ Digital Medicine, is based on the learning of the Artificial Intelligence in question through the study of more than 20,000 nights of sleep.

‘The algorithm is extremely accurate. We completed several tests in which their performance rivaled that of the best physicians in the field, worldwide, “says Mathias Perslev, PhD in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Copenhagen and lead author of the study.

A technological innovation that is now available to any professional on the planet for free.

The intention is to be able to democratize knowledge while providing less developed countries with an important tool in the fight against sleep disorders.

Medical efficiency and clinical improvement

At present, and when technology and its use do not come into play, these sleep disorders are being diagnosed through the study, we could say manually, of the hours of sleep of each patient.

The expert divides his analysis into different bands, qualifies them according to the phase of sleep experienced and ends up giving a diagnosis.

A technique known as polysomnography, or in its abbreviation as PSG and in a more colloquial way, sleep studies.

Now, through the use of this learning algorithm, the work of clinicians can be fully facilitated.

This manual labor will not be necessary and it will be the technology that is in charge of a controlled way of giving an exact diagnosis of the sleep disorder of the patient in question.

Of its value and its importance it has spoken Poul Jennum, who is a professor of neurophysiology and director of the Danish Center for Sleep Medicine: “This project has allowed us to show that these measurements can be performed very safely using machine learning, which is of great importance. By saving many hours of work, many more patients can be evaluated and diagnosed effectively. ‘

A very important qualitative and quantitative leap.

The bases of the study

To give reliability to this analysis and especially to its results, the team from the University of Copenhagen has analyzed more than 20,000 nights of sleep in the United States, Denmark and a good handful of European countries.

The idea was to train the algorithm The best way possible.

The researchers stress the importance of having collected sleep data “from all continents, sleep clinics and patient groups.”

In this way, it is possible to understand how the algorithm can work correctly under any circumstance and on any scenario.

“Achieving this kind of generalizability is one of the biggest challenges in medical data analysis,” notes the Danish team.