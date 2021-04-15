Algorithms from Netflix and Facebook could help predict if someone will get Alzheimer’s



Machine learning algorithms used by companies like Netflix and Facebook make predictions about user behavior.

Photo: ALASTAIR PIKE / AFP / Getty Images

The algorithms used by companies like Netflix, Facebook and Amazon could have important implications for the medical service. And it is that they have demonstrated the ability to predict the biological language of cancer and other neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

This initiative was carried out by academics at St. John’s College, Cambridge University, who fed large amounts of data produced over decades into a computer language model.

The goal was to see if artificial intelligence could make more advanced discoveries than humans, and they found just that with the technology used to decipher biological language.

The study was published in the scientific journal PNAS under the title “Learning the molecular grammar of protein condensates from sequence determinants and embeddings”. According to experts, the study could be used to correct grammatical errors within cells that cause disease.

Professor Tuomas Knowles, who led the article, said: “Bringing machine learning technology to research in neurodegenerative diseases and cancer is an absolute game changer. As a last resort, the goal will be to use artificial intelligence to develop drugs aimed at dramatically alleviating symptoms or preventing dementia from occurring.

Machine learning algorithms used by companies like Netflix and Facebook make very well-informed predictions about consumers and what they will do next.

This is what happens when Netflix recommends a new movie or Facebook recommends a new friend. Voice assistants like Alexa and Siri can also recognize people immediately and respond to them.

Dr. Kadi Liis Saar, one of the authors of the research, used similar technology to train a large-scale language model, whose objective was to identify what is happening to proteins during disease.

“The human body houses thousands and thousands of proteins and scientists still do not know the function of many of them. We requested a language model based on neural networks to learn the language of proteins, ”said Liis Saar, according to Unite.

“We specifically asked the program to learn the language of the shape-shifting biomolecular condensates (protein droplets found in cells) that scientists really need to understand in order to decipher the language of biological function and cancer-causing malfunctions. and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, ”added Liis Saar.

“We found that (the program) could learn, without being explicitly told, what scientists have already discovered about the language of proteins during decades of research,” he said.

Scientists believe that there are several hundred neurodegenerative diseases, the most common being Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntingon’s diseases.

Alzheimer’s affects 50 million people worldwide, and during the disease, proteins form clumps and destroy healthy nerve cells.

Scientists now believe that some disordered proteins form condensates, which are drops of protein similar to liquids.

Any defect related to these protein droplets can lead to diseases such as cancer.

“We fed the algorithm with all the data stored in the known proteins so that it could learn and predict the language of proteins in the same way that these models learn about human language and how WhatsApp knows how to suggest words for it to use,” he said. Dr. Saar said.

In this way, the researchers were able to ask the algorithm about the specific grammar that causes only some proteins to form condensates within cells. And this is how they could learn the language of proteins when a disease is starting.

–You may also be interested: West Virginia offers remote workers a salary of $ 12,000 if you move there for two years