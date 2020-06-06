artificial intelligence which is capable of transforming a few strokes, not necessarily detailed or particularly skillful, into the photorealistic image of a human face. “data-reactid =” 12 “> A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Hong Kong has developed an artificial intelligence algorithm that is capable of transforming a few strokes, not necessarily detailed or particularly skillful, into the photorealistic image of a human face.

deepfacedrawing algorithm work example

In a publication that is accompanied by some surprising images, the researchers clarify: "Our DeepFaceDrawing system allows users who have little experience drawing to produce high-quality images of faces from hand-drawn sketches or incomplete drawings. It should be noted that our method faithfully respects the intentions of the user's strokes, which serve rather as a guide for the synthesis of images".

In this video you can see some examples of the process and the transformation of a few lines into photos that anyone would take for real.

The deep learning structure created by the researchers processes the drawing used as the base and generates from it a high-quality image of a human face of 512 × 512 pixels. In addition, the user can make changes to the sketch and DeepFaceDrawing will adapt them to the image in real time, to polish the result until obtaining the desired face.

Creating realistic human faces could be put to various uses, including criminal investigations, character design, educational materials, and more. "These image-to-image translation techniques based on deep learning allow photographic images to be generated from sketches of different categories, including human faces, leading to impressive results," they explain.

