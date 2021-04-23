Algorand is committed to being the greenest blockchain with a negative carbon negative network today and in the future

The network is already highly energy efficient and is now partnering with ClimateTrade to set the industry benchmark in blockchain sustainability

Algorand, a leading blockchain technology company designed to be the most efficient and greenest in the industry, today consolidates its leadership and commitment to the environment by announcing that its blockchain is fully carbon neutral. Algorand has partnered with ClimateTrade, ClimateTrade, a leader in transparency and traceability of CO2 emissions, which uses blockchain-based solutions to improve the efficiency of the sustainability efforts of leading corporations around the world.

Sustainability has been a fundamental component of Algorand since its inception. As the world’s first pure proof-of-stake blockchain, the Algorand network was designed from the ground up to ensure it has minimal impact on the environment. Because its consensus is not based on power-intensive proof-of-work and requires minimal computational power or electricity, Algorand has been a leader in reducing the environmental impact of blockchain technology. The power required to run a node on the network is negligible and can be done in a device as simple as a Raspberry Pi. Compared to other blockchains, the creation of digital assets and transactions on Algorand generate significantly less CO2 emissions and initial analysis shows that the figure is around 2 million times less.

“Algorand is seeing very accelerated levels of network adoption and expansion. As this period of hyper-growth continues, we find it crucial to operate at a negative carbon level. In fact, sustainable growth is much better than just growth.” , underlined Silvio Micali, founder of Algorand. “We understand that the mechanics of measuring the environmental impact of a widely used, decentralized global blockchain is complex and nuanced. And that is precisely why we will partner with ClimateTrade to continue and redouble our eco-conscious efforts.”

ClimateTrade leads the market because it provides transparency and traceability to the carbon markets with blockchain solutions, providing services to large corporations such as Iberia, Melià Hotels, Cabify, Telefónica and many others. ClimateTrade generates a market where users can directly offset their carbon footprint by selecting the most suitable carbon credits from those available, to receive the official certificate. Last year, ClimateTrade selected Algorand to boost its global market thanks to the flexible architecture, low transaction fees and scalability that only Algorand can offer.

“Turning to clean energy and tackling climate change are priorities for the United Nations, global organizations and governments alike. Algorand has a very low carbon footprint to begin with, and we find the leadership role it is taking very inspiring. the organization to ensure that the next generation of blockchain adoption is environmentally friendly, “commented Francisco Benefito, CEO of ClimateTrade

To achieve a carbon negative network, Algorand and ClimateTrade will implement a sustainability oracle, which will certify Algorand’s carbon footprint on the chain at each “Epoch” (a specified number of blocks). With its advanced smart contracts, Algorand will then lock the equivalent amount of carbon credit as an ASA (Algorand Standard Asset) in a green treasury so that its protocol continues to function as carbon negative.

Thanks to its leadership in green technology, Algorand has seen greater adoption by companies aligned in its approach to sustainability, including ClimateTrade, PlanetWatch and GlobalCarbon Holding.

About Algorand

Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure. Founded by Turing award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers interoperability and the ability to handle the volume of transactions required for decentralized finance (DeFi), financial institutions, and governments to make a smooth transition to FutureFi. As the technology of choice for more than 500 global organizations, Algorand enables the simple creation of next-generation financial products, protocols, and value exchange. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

About Climatetrade

Climatetrade is a Spanish financial technology firm whose main objective is to help companies meet their sustainability goals by offsetting CO2 emissions and financing climate change projects, a pioneer in the development of its blockchain market, Climatetrade has recently launched an API that allows the acquisition of carbon neutral products and services offered by the clients of the different companies that make up this solution. For more information, visit https://www.climatetrade.com/

About The Algorand Foundation

The Algorand Foundation is a non-profit organization with a vision of an economy without borders or obstacles based on public and decentralized blockchain technology. The Foundation envisions the development of a wide range of applications based on the Algorand protocol by a new and broader community of broad spectrum developers. The Foundation is committed to facilitating this innovation in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. For more information, visit https://algorand.foundation.

