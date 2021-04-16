Algorand and BridgeTower Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

BridgeTower to offer tokenized security using Algorand technology as BridgeTower share issuance solution

BridgeTower Capital, a global private equity firm that focuses on traditional private equity investments and blockchain markets and decentralized finance (DeFi), today announced a partnership with Algorand. Algorand, creator of the world’s first pure proof-of-stake fundamental blockchain, is a leading blockchain technology company accelerating the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance.

BridgeTower will use Algorand’s technology as the underlying blockchain solution for issuing BridgeTower Capital’s tokenized digital securities. It will also use Algorand as a preferred blockchain for BridgeTower products and services. Beyond the elementary requirement of an open public network, Algorand’s technology enables a set of high-performance Layer 1 blockchains that provide security, scalability, full transaction completion, built-in privacy, Co-Chains, and advanced smart contracts.

“Algorand was a clear choice considering its technology, equipment and leadership position in the digital market,” said Cory Pugh, CEO of BridgeTower. “It is another important piece that fits into our effort to bring a new world vision to private equity to maximize the growing opportunities in blockchain and DeFi in private equity. It is gratifying to see it come together and now to see others enthusiastically validating the vision. “.

BridgeTower is bringing a traditional operational business approach to its decentralized financial businesses by creating recurring income and growing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), in addition to provide financing to growing companies with the intention of creating higher valuations. BridgeTower’s current blockchain investment product has grown substantially to more than $ 60 million, in assets under delegation within two months of launch. BridgeTower will intensively add self-hosted nodes over the next several months. “Algorand’s partnership with BridgeTower builds on our aligned vision of providing access to decentralized assets and products, as well as a shared approach to expanding opportunities in financial services through advanced blockchain technology,” said David Markley, Business Solutions in Algorand. “We are excited that BridgeTower is leveraging Algorand to enable investors to become shareholders in its tokenized private equity firm and admire its leadership in tokenized security offerings.”

Today, almost 1 million transactions per day are published on the Algorand blockchain. In addition, more than 4.5 million on-chain assets have been issued and more than 500 companies are developing applications on Algorand, taking advantage of the exclusive Layer 1 smart contracts and other functionalities that enrich the platform.

Last month, BridgeTower also announced that it formed a Zurich-based entity to further expand its current products and partnerships.

ABOUT BRIDGETOWER CAPITAL – BridgeTower Capital is a global tokenized private equity firm with a traditional operational business mindset of generating strong revenue and EBITDA growth. BridgeTower shareholders have access to decentralized finance (DeFi) investment opportunities based on blockchain technology. In addition, BridgeTower’s private equity investments in early and mid-growth companies provide financial, operational, talent acquisition and marketing support. For more information, visit https://www.bridgetowercapital.com/

ABOUT ALGORAND – Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless and secure. Founded by Turing award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers interoperability and the ability to handle the volume of transactions necessary for decentralized finance (DeFi), financial institutions, and governments to conduct a business. seamless transition to FutureFi. As the technology of choice for more than 500 global organizations, Algorand enables the simple creation of next-generation financial products, protocols, and value exchange. For more information, visit www.algorand.com

