With the aim of helping the most vulnerable communities during the contingency phase, the Unión Laguna Cotton Club, together with one of its most important sponsors, yesterday made a donation of pantries and mouthguards to the system for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF) from Coahuila, which will be in charge of delivering the support to those who need it most.

SUPPORT CONTINUES

It was on the esplanade of the Revolution stadium, where the donation was made by the Guinda team and Grupo Valmur, continuing with the support actions they have been carrying out in recent days. For the brief protocol act, Roberto Fernández, communication manager of the Algodoneros Club of Unión Laguna, who was accompanied by Eduardo Corcuera, operations manager and by Pollo Algodonero, the friendly mascot of the team, all appeared, they were hosts of José Arturo Rangel, coordinator of the DIF Coahuila in La Laguna.

Yesterday’s delivery of the donation consisted of a thousand face masks and 500 pantries that contained basic necessities, such as toilet paper, sugar, powder to prepare drinks, pasta soup, flour, canned food, among others. This donation is part of the total support that the Laguna Union makes for the lagoon community, which will consist of 1,500 pantries and 3,000 face masks, which will be distributed by DIF Torreón and DIF Coahuila, according to a census that they will carry out, to deliver to vulnerable people’s homes.

THANK YOU

On behalf of the honorary president of the DIF Coahuila, Marcela Gorgón de Riquelme, the coordinator of that organization in La Laguna, José Arturo Rangel, thanked the support of the Algodoneros and Grupo Valmur, by helping the community that needs it. In his speech, Rangel recalled part of the great history of the Unión Laguna, which in 2020 is commemorating 80 years of having been founded as a team that has represented the region in the practice of the “King of Sports”, further promoting the identity of the lagoons.

The regional coordinator thanked the team’s president, Guillermo Murra Marroquín, the board and the players from Unión Laguna, as he considered that everyone has done their part to make this donation a reality. “These resources will be delivered to very vulnerable communities, located in urban and rural areas, for this we will do a census and decide which communities will benefit. The health emergency has made things very difficult for us, but these actions by socially responsible companies, great sports teams, without a doubt that come to pay a little for the efforts made by the State government, for which we thank them, “he said.

At the end of the delivery ceremony, the pantries were deposited in DIF Coahuila vehicles to put them in custody and, as soon as possible, start delivery for people who are in a vulnerable situation.

500

Pantries

were those that were delivered yesterday on the esplanade of the property.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad