Algodoneros de Unión Laguna Mexican Baseball League 2021 teams news

Venezuelan Omar Malavé manager of the Cotton from Union Laguna opened Media Day for the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB). Here is part of what the leader of the team.

“Cotton It is an organization that has given me all the support. I have had the opportunity to meet each of my players, we are a very balanced team: we are going to have power, speed and contact ”.

“Pitching wins you championships. I don’t have a defined pitching rotation yet, but we’re very close to having it. “

“The most difficult thing is to make up for lost time after a year without activity. The expectations with this team are great, first playoffs and then we are going to demand more of ourselves and be a team that gives the fight to transcend ”.

“We are going to be a very aggressive team when it comes to stealing bases. I give my players the confidence to take risks, that’s my style of play. “

“Facing Omar Vizquel with Toros de Tijuanan makes me proud. He is a great manager and has a great team. I never imagined that something like this would happen ”.

“We are working on being a competitive team. We have to play each game as if the playoffs were in dispute. We are looking to win 35 to 38 games to qualify for the postseason. “

Regarding the talent of Cotton from Union Laguna, Omar Malavé said that it reminds him of the Lara Cardinals of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) where Luis Sojo, Robert Pérez, Antonio Castillo, Giovanny Carrars, César Izturis and Kelvim Escobar among others came from, but as less experience.

To close, he commented that although he uses and takes advantage of sabermetrics and that baseball has changed, games must be played.

With part of the information and image of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).