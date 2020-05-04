Idir, stage name of the Berber singer Hamid Cheriet, who had been born in Algeria in 1949 and had been in France for nearly 45 years, died on Saturday night to Sunday, his family announced on Facebook.

On his Twitter account, the Berbère Television channel indicated that Idir died in the Bichat Claude Bernard hospital in Paris.

The singer became internationally known for a lullaby, “A Vava Inouva”, which gave the title to his first album, released in 1976.

The son of a shepherd, he was born on October 25, 1949 in the town of Aît Lahcène, in the Kabilia region, east of Algeria, and although he studied Geology, his career turned to music a little by chance.

In 1975 he settled in Paris to record his first album the following year and, after the second, “Ay Arrac Nney”, in 1979, he put aside his musical career for a decade.

He returned from the early 1990s and in 1999 presented a new album, “Identités” (identities), in which he reiterated his attitude as a defender of dialogue and brotherhood among peoples, recorded with other invited authors such as Manu Chao, Zebda , Geoffrey Oryema, Dan Ar Brfaz or Gilles Servat.

He relapsed in 2002 with another album of collaborations, especially with Jean-Jacques Goldman: “Deux Rives” (two banks).

In 2007, coinciding with the year in which a presidential election was held in France (won by Nicolas Sarkozy) and marked among other things by the debate on immigration and identity, he released an album titled “La France des couleurs” (the France of the colors).

Ten years later “Ici et ailleurs” (here and there) brought together a series of highly successful adaptations of French song using the Berber language, recorded in a duet with famous artists such as Charles Aznavour, Bernard Lavilliers and Francis Cabrel, among others.

In January 2018, Idir returned to acting in Algeria after almost four decades without having set foot in his native country due to obstacles from the Algiers regime.

