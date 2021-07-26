Algerian judoka did not want to face an Israeli rival in a discriminatory act in the Olympics: “I would not get my hands dirty”

Scandal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, tarnish the sports spirit of the most important event in the world of sports. On this occasion, despite being classified and going through a long preparation to compete, the Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine decided not to face the Israeli Tohar Butbul after the draw that determined a possible cross between the two athletes.

Nourine told her country’s television that her political support for the Palestinian cause prevented her from competing against Butbul and assured that her decision was final. “I wouldn’t get my hands dirty”, said in a discriminatory way and added: “We have worked hard to get to the Olympic Games, and the news has been a blow, a thunderclap”.

Warning

For his part, his coach Amar Benikhlef, declared to the Algerian media: “We were unlucky with the draw. We had an Israeli rival and that is why we had to withdraw. We have made the right decision “.

Finally the International Judo Federation decided to suspend the athlete and his coach. Immediately afterwards, the Algerian Olympic Committee withdrew their accreditations.

An image that went viral on social networks of the accreditations of Fethi Nourine and his coach with the Palestinian flag.

The sports body attacked the athlete stating that “his conduct is in total opposition to the philosophy of sport.” In turn, the Federation assured that they have developed “a strict policy of non-discrimination and promote solidarity as a fundamental principle.”

It is not the first time that the 30-year-old athlete has withdrawn from a competition to avoid facing an Israeli rival. He had already done it at the 2019 Tokyo World Cup for the same reason.

