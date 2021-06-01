Algeria unsuccessfully sends a military plane for the second time to repatriate Ghali and Spain forces it to turn around

A military plane of the Government of Algeria flew early this Tuesday towards Logroño with the intention of repatriating the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, but its path changed abruptly at the height of Ibiza, already in Spanish territory, undertaking the return course.

The flight of the aircraft occurred before the judge Santiago Pedraz refuse to take precautionary measures against Ghali, beyond requesting a telephone number and a postal address in order to reach him. The magistrate has thus rejected the withdrawal of the passport or his preventive detention, as requested by the defense. The reason is that he does not appreciate the risk of flight reported by the lawyer for the private prosecution, María José Malagón. Nor did the Prosecutor’s Office believe that his passport should be withdrawn and the defense has insisted that the accusations are “political.”

As you may have known 20 minutes, it would be the second time Algeria tries to repatriate the leader of the Polisario Front, since last Monday another plane also took off without success. On this occasion, the flight did not touch the ground at any time and began the return trip having not obtained the relevant permits, as reported by ‘El Confidencial’ and ‘Larioja.com’.

The Government has avoided ruling this Tuesday on the plane. The spokeswoman for the Executive, Maria Jesus Montero, has been questioned this noon in the press conference after the Council of Ministers for the attempt on Tuesday, ensuring that “he does not know” such information. “I have no record of any intervention on any issue you are commenting on. Today the leader of the Polisario Front is declaring in court and I cannot speak about his state of health or his chances of discharge, since that the interested party wants to protect this confidential information “, he has indicated.

No foreign action after the judge’s decision

There has been no action from Foreign Affairs “or from any flight that has returned,” Montero said.

The spokeswoman recalled that Ghali testified this morning at the National Court and has appealed for the independence of the Judicial Power, because it will be the one who makes a decision on him. Thus, the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz He has already refused to send Ghali to prison, whom he has asked to be contactable after taking a statement for several complaints filed against him.

Nor has Montero wanted to talk about Ghali’s state of health and whether there is a possibility that he will be discharged from hospital, since “the person concerned wants to protect this information, which is confidential,” although he has wished him his speedy recovery, as to all who are sick, has concluded.