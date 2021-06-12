Algeria breaks African record for undefeated matches after defeating Tunisia

06/12/2021 at 6:43 AM CEST

Selection of Algeria today achieved a historic unbeaten record in Africa by beating Tunisia at home (0-2) and thus adding 27 consecutive games without knowing defeat. A victory carved out in the first half thanks to the goals of Baghdad Bounedjah, the man who scored the winning goal in the last final of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), and of Riad Mahrez, the most brilliant star of the “green foxes of the desert”, which returned to leave flashes of its kind.

The center forward of Al Saad (Qatar) opened the scoring at 19 minutes after catching an assist from Yusef Belili, the winger who plays for Qatar SC, another of the great teams of the small emirate that will host the World Cup in 2022. Just eight minutes later, the Manchester City winger and captain of the “Fennecs” closed the scoring after converting from the edge of the area a direct free that was first lightly touched by Belaili himself to open the right angle.

Wounded, the “Eagles of Carthage” lacked the strength and quality to react against a very solid team, led by an imposing Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente), imperial in recovery and a reborn Soufian Feghouli (Galatasaray) who complemented the attacking triplet.

African record

With this victory, the Algerians surpass Côte d’Ivoire as the team with the best streak in Africa and now point to the world record of Brazil of Romario, Bebbeto and Ronado Nazario, world champion in 1994 and who chained 36 games unbeaten between 1993 and 1996. Since the qualifying rounds for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), which the Algerians won against all odds after defeating Sadio Mané’s Senegal in the final, the team led by Djamel Belmadi has won 20 games and tied seven, with 58 goals in favor and 17 against. Statistics that also place Belmadi himself as a record man, almost an unknown until he took over the leadership of the national team in 2018 after four years of crisis in which almost a dozen paraded by the bench of “the green foxes of the desert” of coaches of various nationalities, including Spaniard Lucas Alcaraz.

Algeria’s winning streak started on November 18, 2018 with the victory away from home against Togo (4-1) in a qualifying match for the African Cup that would rise the following year. And he surpassed his first rubicon this week thanks to a goal by Mahrez himself against Mali at the Blida stadium, neighboring Algiers, which allowed him to equal the record of unbeaten that the Ivory Coast held since 2013. The City winger beat the 53 minutes to goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, so much so that it also allowed him to join the exclusive club of Algerian footballers with more than 20 goals for the national team, although very far from Abdelhafid Tasfaout, who as captain celebrated 36 in the 1990s.

Burundi, next rival

Tunisia was today, a priori, a complicated rival, especially in its field, which it had turned into a stronghold in recent years, both in qualifying for the CAN and for the World Cup in Russia, whose final phase it played with a poor balance of a victory against Panama and defeats against Belgium and England. The “Eagles of Carthage” are currently the second team in Africa according to FIFA, in number 26 in the world behind Senegal, something that did not deter the Algerians, who are now confident that their winning trend will continue on Wednesday in the friendly planned against Burundi.