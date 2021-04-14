Algarve, the new challenge for Marc Márquez

04/14/2021

On at 13:14 CEST

Marc Márquez rejoins the competition, this weekend, after not having been able to compete in the first two races of the Motorcycle World Championship: the Doha GP and the Qatar GP. After a very long nine months of recovery, as a result of the severe injury to the right humerus and after overcoming three interventions, the eight-time world champion gets back on his MotoGP and He will do it at the Portuguese GP on a totally new track for him, the Algarve.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated news has been Marc’s return to the MotoGP pits and finally, that day has arrived. The Algarve International Circuit, or better known as Portimao, has recently joined the Motorcycle World Championship. From the 2020 It is present, a year marked by the pandemic caused by covid-19 and the year in which the Cervera driver was injured at the Jerez Circuit, so he could not compete in the season or race on this track. In this sense, Catalan faces a new challenge: He has never won in Portugal in the premier class – when he raced at the Estoril circuit – and, furthermore, this would be the first time he has ridden on the Algarve asphalt.

Therefore, Portimao, ventures like a circuit practically new for Marc Márquez, something that could be an added difficulty in his return to the World Cup. He will have to test sensations and get used to the new track, which is positioned as competitive, impetuous and also as one of the most praised on the calendar and where, the six-time MotoGP champion has not won yet, along with Austria. But, this does not mean that Cervera cannot achieve it.

Nobody has more desire than Marc himself to get back on his Honda after so long away from the circuits: “It is a great feeling to be back in MotoGP, with my team and my motorcycle; we have worked very hard to achieve it,” he said. What he added: “We would have liked to be in Qatar, but finally my doctors advised me against it and I listened to them.” “I have a bit of experience in Portugal, but the goal this weekend is to work well”, sentenced. And although the star Honda rider faces what is probably the most even World Cup of all time, it is to think that he will take the crown again after last year. Joan Mir (2020 MotoGP champion) with just one victory and six podiums in 14 grands prix.

Algarve, territory of Miguel Oliveira

Oliveira conquered the Algarve International circuit layout last year (2020), followed by Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli. The Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider set a time of 41’48.163 and took the victory but also set the circuit record and pole position on Saturday’s qualifying day. Portimao has 15 curves that Marc Márquez will have to face: nine on the right and six on the left. Also, the main straight will allow riders to test the potential of their MotoGPs before tackling a downhill on the circuit’s iconic corner.