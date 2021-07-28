Algae of three sexes | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

Analyzes of algae samples taken from Japanese lakes have allowed the identification of a species of freshwater algae that evolution has ended up endowing with three different sexes, all of which can reproduce among themselves in pairs.

This three-sex phenomenon is slightly different from hermaphroditism. The species that normally have two sexes, can also have individuals that are hermaphrodites, that is, they have the reproductive organs of both sexes and are capable of producing both male and female reproductive cells. Many plants and some species of invertebrates have three sexes, but a species of algae with three sexes has never been identified before.

The three sexes of the Pleodorina starrii alga are male, female and a third sex that researchers call “bisexual” in reference to the fact that it can produce male and female sex cells in the same genotype and that it exists due to the normal expression of genes. of the species. These algae are 32- or 64-cell organisms and have small motile (male) sex cells and large immobile (female) sex cells.

The research that has led to this finding has been carried out by Hisayoshi Nozaki’s team, from the University of Tokyo in Japan.

Male version of Pleodorina starrii. (Photo: © Kohei Takahashi)

The study is titled “Three sex phenotypes in a haploid algal species give insights into the evolutionary transition to a self-compatible mating system.” And it has been published in the academic journal Evolution. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)