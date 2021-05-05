Alfredo Olivas: Today I lose you!

“Today I lose you” is the title of the new single by our beloved and talented Alfredo Olivas and this song let me tell you that it leaves you a powerful message that we should all listen to now!

Well, it is a song that talks about how a man, in the case of the lyrics, loses a woman. In reality, the verses are totally true, many times we take for granted that our partner will always be there, holding on that you kept calling her and you didn’t do it because you forgot. Or you take for granted that your partner will be there even when you told him that on Friday you would eat hamburgers at his house and at the last minute you decided to cancel the plan because you wanted to play video games with your best friend, and you take for granted that she will always be there, holding on everything.

Or even worse! You cheat on her with someone, you even finish her countless times and you keep assuming that when you return she will be there for you.

So what do you think? That no … that could happen many times, out of love, out of hope, for many things your partner may really want to wait for you, put up with things that he shouldn’t even put up with, but there will come a limit, there will come a point where your partner can no longer , not for lack of love, but for self-love and that day, she is going to leave you. That day you are going to lose it.

It is basically what Alfredo Olivas tells us in his new song entitled, “Today I lose you”, so if you are in a relationship, and are having problems or suddenly certain changes that are not good, we recommend using empathy a lot, when do something, peinsa, how would I feel if they did this to me? How would I feel if they kept calling me and didn’t? How would I feel if a plan was canceled? When you have the answer then think about your actions twice, in addition to hearing, “Hoy te los perddo” by Alfredo Olivas! Great topic and great advice !! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGF3u7ZQm4Y