Alfredo La Mont III- Alfredo La Mont III- Without Makeup / arlamont@msn.com

MOUNTAIN / HOSH DELÉNDEZ

In one of your columns you mentioned that Annapurna was considered the most dangerous mountain, do you know which is the highest mountain that has ever been conquered?

R. Don Hosh, most sources indicate that Gangkhar Puensum (7,570 meters in Bhutan or on the border between Bhutan and China) is the highest mountain in the world that has not yet been fully reached. These mountains are not conquered, they simply allow us to enjoy them, with great care and respect. Locally it is called White Peak of the Three Godbrothers. Bhutan has laws that prohibit climbing mountains over 6,000 meters high, and if we see what has happened with the commercialization of Everest we cannot fail to congratulate Bhutan.

TO SHARE

Don Alfredo, I have just read some wise advice, which I am sending you in case you want to share it with your readers. They can be applied well in the life stages and range from sentimental to practical:

Summary of Four Life Traps for Memory, Sean Kernan: (Mistakes You Make).

1. Not being deliberate and logical about relationship decisions. Think about the specific attributes that are best suited to you, for which you are willing to negotiate.

2. Letting the ego drive the urge to win unsuccessful wars. Be strong enough to walk away. Lose the battle and win the war.

3. Accept a lukewarm race. Explore your options. Challenge your belief that money and stability are worth it.

4. Being dependent on someone else, or some huge assumption about the future. Always have an exit plan. Self-reliance is a beautiful thing.

PALESTINE AND ISRAEL / JESÚS OCEGUEDA

Anyway, I think that we will not have to see a happy ending soon, because now with an Israel possessing nuclear weapons, no concession is seen.

R. Don Jesús, I share your feelings, but I do hope to see a solution to this problem in the course of our lives. Both peoples have the right to their land and to live in peace.

WELL-INFORMED OPTIMIST

Recently in our garden many bees have appeared, not violent at all, who have taken over the pools that we put with clean water for the birds, where they drink and bathe daily, of many colors and songs: calandrias, singing thrushes, cenzontles, carrots, sparrows, among others, who visit us. Also from the hummingbird waterers …

This has scared away the little birds and hummingbirds. The bees no longer let them get close to the pools or the drinking fountains … These little bees also reach the flowers in the garden.

We do not know where they come from or where they are going. They appeared suddenly. We do not have any hives nor are we engaged in the production of honey. They have never attacked us, they are very peaceful. We believe that they help the pollination of our garden.

We are concerned about the estrangement of the beautiful singing birds. And the “invasion” of these bees … Are we in any danger? What do you suggest to us?

R. Don well-informed optimist, there are different bee keys with different characteristics. Before you not only drive away songbirds further and do the same for residents, call an expert, who will tell you exactly what you have in your yard. There are many homemade solutions to kill nests and keep them away, but nothing better than the advice of a professional expert.