Alfredo La Mont III- Alfredo La Mont III- Without Makeup / arlamont@msn.com

BATHROOMS / KEYLA

You have not noticed that the bathrooms at Disney do not have mirrors, why?

A. As Apartment Therapy reports, the lack of bathroom mirrors at Disney properties is a deliberate choice on the part of the designers. Like many parts of the parks, restrooms have the potential to build up long lines. To ensure that visitors spend less time waiting and more time enjoying the attractions (spending), the restrooms are designed for maximum efficiency.

Mirrors above the sinks tempt users to check their hair, clothing and makeup when they finish washing their hands. Although these quick checks can take only a few seconds per person, all that time adds up and leads to long queues.

PLURINOMINALS / JOSÉ RAMÓN

I have always thought (since José López Portillo invented them in 1977) that the main objective of having them is not that there is greater representation. Rather, it is that they are entertained, living within budget and receiving a salary and multiple benefits without doing anything of utility, but for the high merit of being loyal to the party boss who appoints and promotes them. Otherwise, they would dedicate themselves to blocking roads, vandalizing buildings and leading demonstrations, disguising their ambition of “social struggle” … until they reached the price (as always). As Porfirio Díaz said, a dog with a bone in his mouth, he neither barks nor bites. Greetings.

R. Don José Ramón, good narrative, thank you and “wow, wow”.

PLURINOMINALES / JENNI MARÍA TORRES / LUISÍN M./OSVALDO OS

The multi-member rubble has been an incredible attack on the (original) Constitution. If the 300 deputies, senators, governors, etc., representatives of the people are directly elected, this false “election” is illegal, unjustifiable and must disappear. In the case of the pluri, “the citizen does not vote for a specific person”, but for “a certain party” that, as a rule, puts all kinds of waste into the House.

R. With you Mrs. Jenni María and gifts Luisín and Osvaldo.

BUYS

I’m about to go out and look for a house to buy, but I don’t feel like spending my life looking for it, so, on average, how many houses does one see before deciding?

A. The average is 8 homes viewed before deciding, but keep in mind that this happens when you have an experienced estate agent, good professional training, and up-to-date certifications. This will be the biggest investment in life (followed by buying a car) for most people, so proceed very carefully.

SHARKS / MIKAEL CORTESE

Do sharks sleep?

R. Don Mikael, sharks have to move in order to breathe and what they do is participate in periods of deep rest while they are still, but they do not fall asleep in the traditional sense, as humans do. Lacking eyelids, his eyes remain open perpetually and his pupils still control the movement of the creatures swimming around him.

PANDEMICS, CATASTROPHES

Looking at the havoc caused by covid-19, what do you think will be the next covid, what will be the next global catastrophe?

A. An attack on our digital infrastructure is a leading candidate. Look at it like this, it took several months for the coronavirus to spread around the world and infect millions of people. Our digital infrastructure could collapse in a single day.